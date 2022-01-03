LED Market - Size, Scope, Forecast to - 2019-2024

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 02:03:11 / Comserve Inc. / -- Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are evolving as one of the popular lighting sources for general lighting applications. It has the ability of being more than ten times as efficient as incandescent lighting.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are evolving as one of the popular lighting sources for general lighting applications. It has the ability of being more than ten times as efficient as incandescent lighting. It also has long shelf life and reliability which has helped LED to become a potential choice for next generation of lighting systems including emergency, backlight, automotive, outdoor and indoor. During 2014-2018, the global LED market grew at a CAGR of around 38% in value terms. The market is currently being driven by its high energy efficiency coupled with the rising environmental concerns across the globe. This report by SDKI entitled "LED Market Report and Forecast 2019-2024" provides a comprehensive analysis for anyone who plans to foray into the LED market.

Historical market trends for the global LED industry have been provided from 2014-2018 and forecasts have been presented till 2024. On a regional level, the report has segmented the global LED market into the following major regions – China, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Japan, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. China currently represents the largest market. On the basis of the product type, the global market for LED has been segmented as LED lamps and modules and LED fixtures. For each of the LED types, the report has provided both historical and future market trends. Additionally, the report has segmented the market by end-use industries (retrofit, retail and hospitality, outdoor, office, architectural,homes,industry and others).

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-92838

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: LED Market - Size, Scope, Forecast to - 2019-2024

The value chain analysis of the LED industry has also been covered in this report encompassing all the activities in the value chain such as procurement, manufacturing, sales and distribution. Furthermore, the study assesses the market based on Porter's five forces model, which evaluates the level of competition in the market by analyzing factors such as bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat from substitutes and new entrants. A thorough evaluation of the Competitive Landscape of the LED industry has also been provided. Some of the key players in this market include: Nichia, Osram, Samsung Electronics, Everlight Electronics and LG Innotek.

This report provides an exhaustive insight for setting-up and running a LED manufacturing plant. Factors such as land requirement, construction requirement, raw material requirement, labour requirement, machinery requirement, manufacturing process, utility requirement, total capital investment, total operating costs, prices, income projections, expenditure projections, profit margins, net present value, return on investment, payback period, etc. have been comprehensively covered in this report.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-92838

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: LED Market - Size, Scope, Forecast to - 2019-2024

The following are the key questions answered by this report:

What are the market trends for the global LED market?

Which are the biggest markets (regions) for LED?

What are the major types of LED? Which are the most popular?

What are the key application areas for LED?

Who are the key manufacturers in the LED market?

What are the land and construction requirements to start a LED manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements to start a LED manufacturing plant?

How is LED priced? What are the profit margins at various stages of the supply chain?

What is the total capital investment required to start a LED manufacturing plant?

What are the running costs of a LED manufacturing plant?

How much revenue can a LED manufacturing plant generate?

In order to prepare this research report, SDKI conducted face to face and telephonic interviews with numerous industry participants in the LED industry. They included manufacturers, distributors, end users, consultants, marketing professionals, researchers, etc. Primary research accounted for the bulk of the research efforts, complemented by an extensive secondary research. Secondary sources included annual reports, press releases, books, journals, white papers, newspapers, magazines, government sources and various proprietary databases.

SDKI uses its comprehensive database of macroeconomic and industry specific data to produce its market forecasts. The initial baseline forecast is produced with the most recent market data. After an initial baseline forecast, all future macroeconomic and sector-specific events and assumptions are taken into account to generate the final forecast.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Research Methodology and Market Definitions

1.2 Introduction

1.3 Report Summary

Chapter 2 Global Lighting Market: Industry Overview

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Market Breakup by Region

2.3 Market Breakup by End-Use

2.4 Market Breakup by Technology

2.5 Market Outlook

Chapter 3 Global LED Lighting Market: Industry Overview

3.1 Key Factors Driving the LED Industry

3.2 Market Trends

3.3 Market Breakup by Region

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post LED Market - Size, Scope, Forecast to - 2019-2024 appeared first on Comserveonline.