Global Display Market - Size, Scope, Forecast to - 2019-2023

The global display market is estimated to reach US$186.68 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8% for the period spanning 2019-2023. The growth of the market has been driven by growing population, expanding urbanization, increasing demand for smartphones, upsurge in economic growth and rising sales of consumer electronics. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include rising demand for smart wearable devices, growing popularity of foldable smartphones, increasing penetration of OLED panels, growth of AR/VR devices and escalating demand for flexible displays. However, growth of the market would be challenged by the complex manufacturing process and high cost of new display technologies.

The global display market is categorized on the basis of display type, technology and application. On the basis of display type, the global display market can broadly be divided as, Flat panel, Flexible panel and transparent panel display. Display market is further categorized into LCD, OLED, LED, E-Paper and QLED, based on the technology of the display. In terms of application, the global market can be segmented into Smartphone & Tablet, TV & Digital Signage, Vehicle Display, PC & Laptop, Smart wearable and others.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to the rising trend of smart home and smart offices, augmenting the need for consumer electronics products, rise in demand for e-learning, growing governmental initiatives and the growing advertising sector in the region. Europe represents the second largest display market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. Asia Pacific is third largest market where growth lies in adoption of interactive flat panels due to expanding e-learning popularity, high demand for vehicle display technology in the automotive sector and rise in adoption of interactive touch-based devices in the education sector.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global display market, segmented on the basis of display type, technology and application.

• The major regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., Japan Display Inc. and AU Optronics Corp.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

• Display Panel Manufacturers

• Electronics Hardware Suppliers

• Raw Material Suppliers

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities.

