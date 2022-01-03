Global Vacuum Cleaner Market - Size, Scope, Forecast to - 2020-2024

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 01:49:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global vacuum cleaner market is estimated to reach US$20.5 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.06% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as growing urban population, rising incidences of allergy related diseases,
The global vacuum cleaner market is estimated to reach US$20.5 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.06% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as growing urban population, rising incidences of allergy related diseases, growing working women population, changing lifestyle and concerns about health and indoor air pollution are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by high cost associated with machinery and high power supply. A few notable trends include integration of AI technology, protection against hazardous dust and hygiene, growing trend of smart homes and new product launches.
The global vacuum cleaner market is segmented into canister, upright, robotics, central, drum and others. The global vacuum cleaner market is highly dominated by canister vacuum cleaners owing to its ease of use, high suction power, and convenience to store.
The global vacuum cleaner market is expected to grow in future due to growing urbanization, rising awareness regarding new vacuum cleaner technologies and rising concerns towards hygiene. In terms of geographical areas, North America and Europe are major contributors to the global vacuum cleaner market supported by growing consumer spending on smart home infrastructure development and rising concerns towards health and hygiene. Asia Pacific represents the fastest growing market for vacuum cleaner with huge demand for all types of vacuum cleaners.
Scope of the report:
• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global vacuum cleaner market, segmented into canister, upright, robotics, central, drum and others
• The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.
• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.
• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Electrolux AB, iRobot Corporation, Midea Group Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. And LG Electronics Inc.) are also presented in detail.
Key Target Audience:
• Vacuum Cleaner Manufacturers
• End Users
• Raw Material Providers
• Consulting Firms
• Investment Banks
• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities
1. Introduction
1.1 Vacuum Cleaner
1.2 Working of Vacuum Cleaner
1.3 Components of Vacuum Cleaner
1.4 Types of Vacuum Cleaner
2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Decline in Global GDP Growth
2.2 Rise in Unemployment
2.3 Decline in Global Trade
2.4 Decline in Industrial Production
2.5 Accelerating Global Poverty
3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market by Value
3.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product Type
3.3.1 Global Canister Vacuum Cleaner Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Canister Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Global Robotics Vacuum Cleaner Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Robotics Vacuum Cleaner MarketForecast by Value
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.