Global Power Factor Corrector Market - Size, Scope, Forecast to - 2028

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 01:47:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Power Factor Corrector (PFC) Market devices are used to enhance the power factor of a power supply. These devices increase cost effectiveness and are utilized in generators, transformers, cabling and switch gears.
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
Global Power Factor Corrector (PFC) Market devices are used to enhance the power factor of a power supply. These devices increase cost effectiveness and are utilized in generators, transformers, cabling and switch gears. PFCs also reduces energy bills significantly. These are usually made from different materials such as silicon, silicon carbide and gallium nitride. The global power factor corrector (PFC) market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Factors such as the growing adoption of data centers worldwide, rising need for reliable power source, increasing awareness amongst the end user industries to lower operational costs, along with the numerous benefits associated with PFCs are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. The market is expected to reach close to USD 1685000 Thousand by the end of 2028, up from around USD 1152000 Thousand in 2019.
The global power factor corrector (PFC) market is divided into numerous segments which include segmentation by material, type, approach, end user, and by region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into active, passive, and dynamic PFCs, out of which, the active PFC segment is expected to garner the largest market revenue of over USD 1105000 Thousand in 2028, up from about USD 716000 Thousand in 2019. The market is also segmented by end user vertical into mining industries, automotive industries, consumer electronics, medical & healthcare industries, electric power industries, military & defense, and others, out of which, the mining industries segment is expected to hold the largest revenue of USD 433000 Thousand approximately by the end of 2028, up from around USD 290000 Thousand in 2019.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114916
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Power Factor Corrector Market - Size, Scope, Forecast to - 2028
On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share of 47% approximately by the end of 2028. The market in the region is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period and further attain a market revenue of USD 793264 Thousand by the end of 2028.
Some of the leading players in the global power factor corrector (PFC) market that are mentioned in our report are ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric, General Electric, NAAC ENERGY CONTROLS, WEG S.A., Texas Instruments Incorporated, TDK Electronics AG, ON Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, STMicroelectronics, and others.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114916
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Power Factor Corrector Market - Size, Scope, Forecast to - 2028
Global Power Factor Corrector (PFC) Market TOC
1. Market Definition
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Objective
2.2. Research Process
2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2. Market Size Estimation
2.2.3. Primary Research
2.3. Assumption
3. Executive Summary – Global Power Factor Corrector Market
4. Regulatory & Standards Landscape
5. Impact of COVID-19 on the Power Factor Corrector Market
6. Analysis of Market Dynamics
6.1. Drivers
6.2. Restrains
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Global Power Factor Corrector Market - Size, Scope, Forecast to - 2028 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.