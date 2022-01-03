US Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market - Size, Scope, Forecast to - 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 01:43:01 / Comserve Inc. / -- United States (US) Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market A restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal is a hardware system for processing card or card less payments at transaction location.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

United States (US) Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market A restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal is a hardware system for processing card or card less payments at transaction location. The United States (US) restaurant point-of-sale (POS) terminals market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.85% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2030. Factors such as the increasing preference for food away from home amongst the individuals, along with the increasing number of restaurants in the United States, and the numerous benefits associated with the use of POS systems are anticipated to drive the market growth. The United States (US) restaurant point-of-sale (POS) terminals market is estimated to garner a revenue of about USD 8510 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of close to USD 4290 Million in the year 2020.

The United States (US) restaurant point-of-sale (POS) terminals market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by POS system type, deployment mode, enterprise size, restaurant type, and by region. On the basis of POS system type, the market is segmented into mobile/portable POS terminals, traditional POS system, cloud POS system, self-service kiosk POS system, and others. Out of these, the mobile/portable POS terminals segment further expected to touch the largest revenue of over USD 3610 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of near to USD 1690 Million in the year 2020.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the United States (US) restaurant point-of-sale (POS) terminals market is segmented into South U.S., West U.S., Middle West U.S., and North East U.S. By the end of 2030, the market in South U.S. is anticipated to hold the largest revenue of around USD 2860 Million, up from a revenue of USD 1430 Million approximately in the year 2020.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the United States (US) restaurant point-of-sale (POS) terminals market that are included in our report are BrewPOS, Amber Systems Technologies, Cybrosys Technologies, Intuition Systems, Sintel Systems, TouchBistro Inc., Clover Network, Inc., talech, Inc. (U.S. Bank), Lavu, Inc., Epos Now LLC, Upserve, Inc., Square, Inc., Toast, Inc., Cake Corporation, Lightspeed, NCR Corporation, Heartland Payroll Solutions, Inc., Oracle (MICROS POS Systems), PAR Technology Corp., and others.

United States (US) Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market TOC



1. Market Definition and Research Methodology

1.1. Market Definition and Segmentation

1.2. Assumptions and Acronyms

1.3. Research Objective

1.4. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Competitive Positioning

4. Competitive Landscape

5. US Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market

5.1. By Value (USD million)

5.2. US Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Segmentation Analysis 2020-2030

5.2.1. By POS System Type

5.2.1.1. Mobile/Portal POS Terminals

