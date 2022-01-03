Global Display Components Market - Size, Scope, Forecast to - 2029

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 01:44:07 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global display component market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2029. Factors such as the increasing sales of television units worldwide, growing demand for smartphones, increasing



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global display component market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2029. Factors such as the increasing sales of television units worldwide, growing demand for smartphones, increasing sales of computers and laptops, and the surge in advancements in display technology are expected to drive the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, factors such as the increasing utilization of display components in medical equipment, is also expected to contribute to the market growth. The market is further estimated to garner a revenue of about USD 386200 Million by the end of 2029, up from a revenue of close to USD 283900 Million in 2020.

The global display component market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by technology, panel size, and-products, and by region. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into LCD display, LED display, OLED, plasma display, and others. Amongst these segments, the LED display segment is anticipated to hold the largest market revenue of about USD 184600 Million by the end of 2029 and also hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-116055

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Display Components Market - Size, Scope, Forecast to - 2029

On the basis of regional analysis, the global display component market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the Asia Pacific display component market is expected to reach close to USD 174000 Million by the end of 2029 by growing with a CAGR of 3% approximately during the forecast period, up from a revenue of around USD 131150 Million in the year 2020.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global display component market that are included in our report are LG Electronics, Innolux Corporation, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., Sony Corporation, Samsung Group, Leyard Group, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., and others.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-116055

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Display Components Market - Size, Scope, Forecast to - 2029

Global Display Component Market TOC



1. Market Definition

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

4. Analyst Review

5. Executive Summary – Display Component Market

6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Market Drivers

6.2. Market Restraint

6.3. Market Opportunities

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global Display Components Market - Size, Scope, Forecast to - 2029 appeared first on Comserveonline.