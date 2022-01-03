Spinal Implants Market 2021 In-depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap by 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 01:40:51 / Comserve Inc. / -- Spinal implants and surgical devices market is projected to reach $17.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The market of surgical implants is primarily driven by some of the advancements in spine surgery technologies. This also includes increasing incidence of spinal disorders along with the launch of advanced bone grafting products options, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive spine surgeries. On the other hand, the rising expenses in spinal surgery and the unreliability, which are drifting around the reimbursement, are expected to hamper the market growth in the forecast period. Globally, the spinal implants and surgical devices market is projected to reach $17.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Research Methodology:



The spinal implants market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:



The market on the basis of product is being furcated into spinal fusion devices, spinal non-fusion devices, VCF, and spinal biologics. The segment of spinal fusion devices currently holds the largest share in the market of Spinal Implants. The reason behind the large share of this domain is because of the rising incidence of lumbar degenerative disc diseases and the increasing number of product launches.



On the basis of the type of product, the Spinal Implants market witness that the lumbar fusion & thoracic fusion devices segment accounts for the largest market shares up until 2019.



By product, this category is divided into Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market



• Spinal Fusion Devices

o Thoracolumbar Devices

 Spinal Fusion Plates

 Pedicle Screws & Rods

 Interbody Cages

 Others (Hooks, Crosslinks, Wires & Cables)

o Cervical Fixation Devices

 Posterior Cervical Fixation

 Anterior Cervical Fixation

o Interbody Fusion Devices

• Spinal Non-Fusion Devices

o Dynamic Stabilization Devices

o Artificial Discs

 Artificial Cervical Discs

 Artificial Lumbar Discs

o Others (Annulus Repair Devices, Nuclear Disc Prostheses)

• Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices

o Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices

o Vertebroplasty Devices

• Spinal Biologics

o Bone Graft

o Bone Graft Substitutes



 Synthetic Bone Grafts

 Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

 Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)



o Others (Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), Bone Marrow Aspirate (BMAC))



On the basis of technology, the spinal fusion and fixation technologies segment Spinal Fusion and Fixation



● Spinal Fusion and Fixation Technologies

● Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment

● Motion Preservation Technologies



When we do an analysis on the basis of the technologies involved, the spinal implants market can be segmented into vertebral compression fracture treatment, spinal fusion, and fixation, and motion preservation/non-fusion. The fusion and spinal fusion technologies responsible for the largest share of the spinal implants and surgical devices market in 2019. The largest share of this segment is attributed to the growing incidence of the target diseases along with the growing population of the geriatric patients, technological advancements in the area of techniques related to the spinal fusion and bone grafting procedures.



Based on the type of surgeries, the open surgeries segment has been largest segment which would continue to dominate the market of spinal implants and surgical devices even in 2025.



By Type of Surgery, this market is bifurcated into 2 categories:



● Open Surgeries

● Minimally Invasive Surgeries



Moving to segmentation based on surgery type, the market of spinal implants has been segregated into minimally invasive surgeries and open surgeries. The open surgeries segment is holding the largest share of the market. The reason behind this is that there have been rising preferences for open surgeries among medical professionals, increasing incidence of the deformities related to spinal injuries, and various technological advancements happening in spinal fusion surgeries.

On the basis of the region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



● North America

● Europe

● Asia Pacific

● Rest of World



The spinal implants market is broadly segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the fact of the improving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness, improving reimbursement policies, and the sprouting insurance coverage in several countries of APAC.



Some of the major players of this domain are Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Orthofix International N.V., RTI Surgical, Inc., Boston Scientific, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Globus Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Spineart, Kuros Biosciences AG, Colfax Corporation, Bioventus, LLC, Meditech Spine, LLC, and Implanet.



This report will help in understanding the current market dynamics, changing needs, qualitative analysis of the market trend, and innovations that might be needed to make the user experience enriching. With a CAGR of 5.9%, this market has immense potential for growth, and thus this report will be highly beneficial for understanding the market dynamics.

● This report would be the foundation for any research on the Spinal Implants market, vendor capabilities, and framework for data analysis for further advanced innovation

● Qualitative analysis has also been generated in this report to help in knowing the exact facts and figures present in the market

● This study gives an idea about the major competitors in the market, their journey, and the competitive edge which one should have to beat other players

