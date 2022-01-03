Global Photonic Crystal Fiber Market - Size, Scope, Forecast to - 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 01:40:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Photonic Crystal Fiber (PCF) Market uses photonic crystals to create cladding around the core of the cable. As compared to conventional optical fiber, PCFs use light confinement in hollow-core methods or total internal reflection



Global Photonic Crystal Fiber (PCF) Market uses photonic crystals to create cladding around the core of the cable. As compared to conventional optical fiber, PCFs use light confinement in hollow-core methods or total internal reflection for the propagation of light. It has been observed that PCFs propagate light in a much better manner as compared to standard fibers, which are known to use constant lower refractive index cladding. PCFs can be doped with other elements and offers large mode area and nonlinearity.

The global photonic crystal fiber (PCF) market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2030. Factors such as the increasing expenditure by the telecom players to expand their 5G services globally owing to the surge in the population using the internet, followed by the growing deployment of 5G technology services by telecom companies globally, and the numerous benefits associated with the use of PCFs over conventional optical fibers, are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of about USD 110 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of close to USD 80 Million in the year 2020.

The global photonic crystal fiber (PCF) market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by core, transmission mechanism, application, end-use industry, and by region. By application, the market is segmented into sensors, lasers, telecommunications, and others. The sensors segment, out of all the segments, is anticipated to generate the largest revenue of about USD 40 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of near to USD 30 Million in the year 2020.

The global photonic crystal fiber (PCF) market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in Europe, out of the market in all other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of close to USD 40 Million by the end of 2030, by growing from a revenue of around USD 25 Million in the year 2020.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global photonic crystal fiber (PCF) market that are included in our report are NKT Photonics A/S, Photonics Bretagne, Glophotonics, SelenOptics, Flexilicate, and others.

