Mice Model Market 2021 Analysis Trend, Applications, Industry Chain Structure, Growth, and Forecast to 2026

The Mice Model Market is projected to grow at the rate of 6.3% CAGR by 2026. For so many years, mice have been used as models of human biology and disease. Utilizing mice as a model organism to study human biology has been established based on similar physiological and genetic characteristics observed in humans and mice. Though humans and mice have adapted to different environments through evolution, they have become very different organisms despite their phylogenetic connection. The increasing number of pharmaceutical activities of research and development is expected to propel the market.

The advancements in pharmaceutical drug discovery and development have become moderately more challenging in the past few years. There has been an several number of developments with technology support, which has offered various research procedures by identifying diseases' causes. On the other hand, for the moral use of animals, the rules and laws in research limit the mice model market's growth.



Mice Model Market based on Type



• Inbred Mice

• Outbred Mice

• Genetically Engineered Mice

• Hybrid/Congenic Mice

• Others



Mice Model Market based on Service



• Breeding

• Cryopreservation

• Model in-Licensing

• Genetic Testing

• Other Services



Mice Model Market based on Technology



• CRISPR/CAS9

• Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

• Nuclear Transfer

• Other Technologies



Mice Model Market based on Application



• Oncology

• Cardiovascular Studies

• Neurology

• Other Applications



Mice Model Market based on Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



As per the type, the inbred mice are the most commonly used animals for research by scientists to offer regulated tools for conducting a vast variety of experiments associated with human biology and disease. Also, the growing applications of this type of mice in cardiovascular and immunology studies are the factors to fuel the segment growth further.



In terms of mice model service, the breeding service is leading the mice model market. This segment's leading is majorly ascribed to the factors such as rising demand for mice for drug development and discovery and the upcoming increase in the requirement of personalized medicines worldwide.



Based on technology, the CRISPR/CAS9 segment is expected to hold a significant share of the mice model market. CRISPR/CAS9 technology is most commonly used in the mice model market because it is easy to design, highly efficient, and comparatively less cost, which has further increased this technology's demand.



According to the application of the mice model, it is widely applicable in oncology studies. Since mice are most generally used as the model in human cancer research studies, it has been demonstrated to be a suitable tool as it has comparatively the same genomic and physiological features of tumor biology in mice and humans.



In the mice model market, the North American region has a dominating position in the market share. This is because of the existence of major vendors in the mice model market. The government's increasing investments for the evolution of innovations in mice models are elevating the market growth.



Rising implications of mouse clinical trials (MCTs) for more predictive results are the crucial factor surging the global market growth. Growing demand for personalized medicine, changes in genome engineering tools, and increasing physiological similarities between humans and mice are primary factors that are accelerating the mice model market.



The major leading companies of the mice model market are Taconic Biosciences, Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, Charles River Laboratories, Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, JANVIER LABS, TransCure bioservices, Envigo, genOway, PolyGene, Crown Biosciences, and Cyagen Biosciences.

Mice model testing is an essential aspect concerning the safety of the people, animals, and environment to avoid the medicines' composition's adverse effects. Moreover, there is an increasing application of mice models in various studies.



• This study provides a comprehensive perception of driving, restricting, and challenging the mice model market growth.

• This research also depicts the accurate evaluations of the forthcoming trends and changes in consumer preferences.

• Furthermore, the mice model market's penetration across North America, APAC, Europe, and the Rest of the World is represented in the research.

• A exhaustive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on market vendors such as developments, research, developments, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions.

