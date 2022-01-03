Intracranial Pressure Monitor Market 2021 Comprehensive Industry and Vendor Landscape 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 01:13:31 / Comserve Inc. / -- Intracranial Pressure Monitor Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 6.6% CAGR by 2026.



Intracranial pressure monitors estimate the pressure in the skull by inserting a tiny probe into the skull. This probe is fixed to the other end of a bedside monitor. The equipment senses the pressure in the skull and transfers its measurements to a recording device. The intracranial pressure monitor is prominent neurosurgical equipment. The monitoring of intracranial pressure is adopted to treat critical traumatic brain injury patients. The key aspects playing a prominent role in the growth factors are the increasing incidence of neurological diseases and traumatic accidents, which are projected to propel the market of intracranial pressure monitoring devices over the coming years.

Furthermore, the surging number of cases of brain infection, aneurysm, and meningitis would lead to an increasing requirement for intracranial pressure monitoring. The lack of skilled professionals and substantial procedural costs associated with intracranial pressure monitoring devices are likely to hamper the intracranial pressure monitor market growth. The Intracranial Pressure Monitor Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 6.6% CAGR by 2026.



Intracranial Pressure Monitor Market based on Technique



• Invasive

o External Ventricular Drainage (EVD)

o Microtransducer ICP Monitoring

• Non-Invasive

o Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography

o Tympanic Membrane Displacement (TMD)

o Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter

o MRI/CT

o Fundoscopy (papilledema)



Intracranial Pressure Monitor Market based on Application



• Traumatic Brain Injury

• Intracerebral Hemorrhage

• Meningitis

• Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

• Others (cerebral edema, CNS infection, etc.)



Intracranial Pressure Monitor Market based on Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



The intracranial pressure monitor market based on technique is divided into invasive and non-invasive devices. The invasive technique held a significant market share, and again the invasive technique is divided into External Ventricular Drainage (EVD) and Microtransducer ICP Monitoring. This is due to the widespread usage of drainage catheters, where a catheter is placed through a hole in the skull, and the probe fixed to it aids in monitoring and mitigate the high level of CSF fluid pressure. Moreover, the invasive technique offers precise outcomes, so this technique is most preferred over non-invasive techniques.



Further, the market is segmented by the application of intracranial pressure monitoring devices. These monitoring devices are mostly applicable in traumatic brain injury due to the wide prevalence of brain injuries worldwide. The traumatic brain injury may cause due to severe sports injury or car accidents. Hence the increasing number of sports injuries and car accidents also supports the market's growth in this segment.



According to geography, the intracranial pressure monitor market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region is likely to have the highest share in the intracranial pressure monitor market. The largest share of this region is primarily ascribed to the developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of advanced intracranial pressure monitoring devices, and the presence of a large patient pool. In addition, the rising incidence of several neurological disorders is majorly propelling the demand for intracranial pressure monitoring devices.



Owing to the intracranial pressure monitor benefits such as accuracy and safety regarding the patient's health, the market for intracranial pressure monitors is enormously expanding worldwide. Intracranial pressure monitoring devices are less expensive, easy to use, authentic, and offer precise measurements of the pressure inside the skull.



The intracranial pressure monitor market's major players are Orsan Medical Technologies, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Natus Medical Incorporated, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Codman & Shurtleff Inc., RAUMEDIC Inc., DePuy Synthes, Boston Neurosciences, Sophysa SA, Medtronic Plc and Terumo Corporation.

Hence, traumatic brain injuries cause more deaths than all other diseases caused by severe injuries to the brain by accidents and other mishaps, leading to severe intracranial pressure. Therefore, the intracranial pressure monitor significantly helps in measuring the intracranial pressure in the skull.



• This report offers a wide-ranging analysis of the global intracranial pressure monitor market by technique, application, and geography.

• This report gives exhaustive information on factors influencing market growth.

• This report provides the predictions of the market size, in major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

• The report provides the competitive landscape mapping in terms of product launches, technological advancements, mergers, and expansions

• Profiling of vendors is also provided in this report and their shares, strategies, financials, and core competencies.

