Face Shield Market 2021 Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2026

A face shield is generally worn around the face to secure oneself from outer hazardous objects. Based on their use, face shields are manufactured from various materials such as thermoplastics shields that resist chemicals, heat, and other hazards coupled with infectious droplets, and metal shields protect against heat. In the outbreak of COVID-19, these shields are being broadly used to secure both patients and medical professionals from the spread of pathogens.

The Face Shield Market is anticipated to grow at 6.6% CAGR by 2027 due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus cases worldwide and initiatives by the government to track the flow of safety equipment to the people. Moreover, the significant demand for face shields in the healthcare sector and the mining sector and the enforcements for the professionals to wear protective face shields as per their operations supplement the growth of the face shield market. On the other hand, the volatility in the prices of the raw materials incurred in the manufacturing of face shields is key restraint in the market.



Face Shield Market based on Product



• Full Face Shield

• Half Face Shield



Face Shield Market based on Tier



• Premium

• Medium

• Value

Face Shield Market based on End-Use Industry



• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas

• Transportation

• Construction

• Others



Face Shield Market based on Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



The full face shield segment accounted for the major share in the face shield market based on product. This is due to the significant demand for face protection in several end-use industries, such as oil & gas, healthcare, construction, chemical, and manufacturing. Various types of full-face shields include a disposable headband, pivot & wide face shields, food-grade plastic shields, and face shields with built-in glasses, which have various uses.



Further, the premium tier face shields have a significant share in the market growth based on tier. The premium face shields have crystal clear visors, which provide clear vision. They also provide added benefits such as anti-dust, anti-fogging, anti-splash, and clear visibility. Premium face shields are manufactured from high-quality materials which are convenient to wear and adjustable. These can also be utilized with face masks and protective goggles, and regular glasses.



The manufacturing segment is anticipated to hold a substantial share in the market by the end-use industry. Therefore, it is necessary to use face shields at manufacturing sites to protect workers from occupational hazards. These are used as protection against harmful materials which can be harmful to a human being.



Asia Pacific region is capturing the maximum share in the market growth on the basis of geographical analysis. This is due to growth in the economies in China and India. In addition, the growth and development in healthcare infrastructure in Southeast Asian countries are the key factors driving the market in the region.



As the number of COVID-19 cases is growing, it is becoming vital for public workers and, most importantly, healthcare professionals to be safe to rescue more lives. Therefore, face shields, coupled with other PPEs, were endorsed for use by public healthcare bodies. Furthermore, owing to the disruptions in the global supply of PPEs for health workers worldwide, the World Health Organization recommended industries and governments to raise the manufacturing of face shields by 40% to match the global need. Moreover, the face shield increases the lifespan of the face masks. Thus, the above-mentioned factors fuel the growth of the global market of the face shield.



The report includes the leading players of the face shield market Honeywell International Inc., Pyramex Safety Products, LLC, Casco Bay Molding, Alpha Pro Tech, Protective Industrial Products, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Sanax Protective Products, E.D. Bullard Company, DUPONT Teijin Films, and Medline Industries, Inc.

Henceforth, the face shield can play a prominent role in tackling the virus and hazardous particles by covering the whole face, such as the mouth, nose, and eyes. A high percentage of viral particles are prevented from reaching the wearer. Therefore, Shields can be handy tools for those facing very regular contact, at proximity, with others



• The research report analysis helps the market players recognize the current trends, dynamics, and opportunities of the market and preferences of the end-users.

• The key players' competitive outlook allows users to know about the dynamic strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger & acquisitions, and joint ventures of the key players.

• This research also provides the SWOT analysis, portfolio analysis, capability analysis of the key vendors.

