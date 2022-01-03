Face Mask Market 2021 includes Statistical Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, Key Trend, and Strategic Recommendations by 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 01:05:44 / Comserve Inc. / -- Face Mask Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 24.6% CAGR by 2027



A face mask is used as a protection against various airborne diseases such as flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles, and chickenpox. It covers the half-face by protecting the nose, jawline, and mouth. In protecting medical services laborers from work-associated presentation to irresistible infections and miniature life forms, the N95 respirator masks have a key role. As a result, the Face Mask Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 24.6% CAGR by 2027.

The primary factor in enhancing market growth is increased consumer awareness regarding airborne health infections such as COVID19, influenza, mumps, chickenpox, measles, tuberculosis (TB), diphtheria, and others. Another factor augmenting the face mask market's growth is the increase in government initiatives coupled with several communities and NGOs to make people conscious about airborne diseases through online and offline advertisements. However, the fluctuations in the cost of raw materials and restricted growth in the future are the key factors limiting the market growth.



Face Mask Market based on Type



• Surgical

• Respirator

• N-Series

• R-Series

• P-Series

• Others



Face Mask Market based on Nature



• Disposable

• Reusable



Face Mask Market based on End Use



• Hospitals & Clinics

• Industrial & Institutional

• Personal/Individual Protection



Face Mask Market based on Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



In the face mask market based on type, the respirators segment dominated the market with the highest share. This is because respirators are determined to be useful in protecting an individual from an infectious disease along with harmful environmental viruses, bacteria, and harmful pollutants that pose a threat to the body. This type of mask is used in several industries, including healthcare centers, due to the effectiveness of respirator masks.



The reusable masks segment is expected to have major growth over the forecast period. This is majorly ascribed to the increasing awareness about the benefits of reusable masks and is considered better compared to disposable masks. Moreover, the reusable masks are biodegradable, low cost, easy to use, and readily available to everyone. In addition, with the COVID-19 outbreak, consumer spending on healthcare products, such as masks, face shields, and sanitizers has shown a significant rise, increasing segment growth.

On the basis of end users, the industrial and institutional end use segment is witnessing potential growth in the market.



The face masks used for industrial & institutional end use are designed to avoid the inhalation of airborne fragments generally associated with environments where sanding, grinding, sweeping, and other dusty operations happen in these industries. These factors are boosting the demand for a face mask in the industrial and institutional end-use segment.



In terms of geographical face market, North America is projected to command the market. The growth in the region is majorly ascribed to the rising incidence of various severe and chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and pneumonia, along with the rising cases of COVID-19.



Globally, contagious respiratory diseases have been increasing over the years. However, the disease spread owing to the deadly pathogen, factors such as rising pollution, inappropriate hygiene, smoking habits, and lower immunization increase the spread of the disease. Thus, the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases has escalated the usage and sales of face masks and higher market value. Moreover, increasing awareness about the benefits of face masks in respiratory diseases is positively impacting the global market size of the face mask.



The face mask market report consists of the list of key market players - The 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd, Cantel Medical Corp., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Owens & Minor, Inc., Ambu A/S and Medline Industries, Inc.

As a result, face masks are playing a prominent role in controlling the various contagious and infectious diseases. Moreover, face masks are considered one of the most prominent ways to help slow drown the spread of increasing COVID-19 in the community.



• This report offers the quantitative analysis of the market segments, presents trends, evaluations, and dynamics of the face mask market analysis to recognize the prevailing face mask market prospects.

• The significant countries in all the major regions are plotted based on the market share.

• The market research is provided, coupled with the information associated with key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Leading market players within the face mask market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed completely, which helps in understanding the competitive outlook of the face mask market.

