Suture Needle Market Share, Key Players, Segmentation Development and Forecast by 2026

The Suture Needle Market is projected to grow at the rate of 4.1% CAGR by 2027. Suturing refers to a technology that is used to close hypodermal wounds. Closing dead spaces, offering nourishment to wounds till it heals, minimizing the risk of bleeding and making aesthetically satisfying skin is the main purpose of this technique. Numerous types of suture needles are available in the market, including coronary tip needles, taper point needles, taper cutting, spatula needles, triangle needles, and others. Various types of tissues need various types of suture needles.

The key factor favoring the development of the suture needle market in the coming years is the surging demand for surgeries over the next couple of years. Raising patient population needing surgeries, increasing healthcare expenditure, and expanding healthcare centers around the world are few other factors that are projected to propel the growth pattern of the market. However, the suture needles market restricting factors include an increase in the number of injuries due to the needle may be considered the major factor.



Suture Needle Market on the basis of Product



• Round Bodied Needle

• Blunt Point Needle

• Reverse Cutting Needle

• Conventional Cutting Needle

• Spatula Needle

• Taper cut Needle



Suture Needle Market on the basis of Application



• Cardiovascular procedures

• General surgery and GI procedures

• Orthopedic procedures

• Gynecological procedures

• Others



Suture Needle Market on the basis of Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



On the basis of products, the products are classified into Round Bodied Needle, Blunt Point Needle, Reverse Cutting Needle, Conventional Cutting Needle, Spatula Needle, Taper cut Needle. Among all the products, the reverse cutting needle segment is witnessing the highest growth in the market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is ascribed to the advantageous shape of the reverse cutting needle. Moreover, these needles are more robust than conventional cutting needles and minimize the risk of cutting out tissue. In addition, they are specially designed for hard to penetrate tissue such as skin, tendon sheaths, or oral mucosa.



Reverse cutting needles are also helpful in cosmetic and ophthalmic surgery, causing minimal trauma. Thus, the factors are majorly influencing the segment growth.



Further on the basis of application, the various applications of suture needles include Cardiovascular Procedures, General Surgery and GI Procedures, Orthopedic Procedures, Gynecological Procedures, and Others. The cardiovascular procedures segment is expected to have a major share in the market. This is due to the increase in the prevalence of heart diseases, including coronary heart disease, heart attack, cardiomyopathy, heart failure, and stroke, which is expected to positively drive the cardiovascular procedures segment's growth.



The geographical regions of the suture needles market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. However, the North American region is holding a significant share in the market. This is due to the high health care expenditure, early adoption of innovative technologies, and favorable reimbursement policies.



Prominent factors such as the number of surgeries and the increase in chronic disease conditions contribute to the growth of the global suture needle market. Surgery is a prominent procedure to manage several health conditions such as limited labor, injuries, malignancy, chronic diseases, and infections. Suture needles have become significant surgical tools since they help in the efficient closing of wounds after injuries and incisions during surgical procedures, increasing the demand for suture needles in surgical procedures.



The major vendors of the suture needles market include Shanghai Medical Suture Needle Factory, Hangzhou Huawei Medical Products, Shandong Haidi Ke Biotechnology, Ningbo Medical Needle, Vitrex Medical A/S, Suturex and Renodex, World Precision Instruments, Micromed Medizintechnik, Advanced Medical Solutions, and Kono Seisakusho.



There is a growth in the number of surgeries where suture needles play a prominent role in healing post-surgery wounds. Moreover, these needles also have a prominent role in various cosmetic surgeries, which helps perform the procedure without any trauma.

• The research offers an exclusive analysis of the suture needles market, which describes the important investment pockets in the market.

• The study also describes the present and future trends to determine the overall attractiveness and point out the profitable trends to achieve a potential foothold in the market.

• The study gives information on key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with an impact analysis of the market.

• The study also analyzes the market geographically, based on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the World.

