Yeast Infection Market 2021 Research Report With COVID-19 Update - Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2026

Yeast Infection is a general type of fungal infection. Yeast infection causes on several parts of the human body, such as skin, oral cavity, and intestines. The most common yeast infection is a vaginal yeast infection, widely observed among women, and it is called candidal vaginitis or candidal vulvovaginitis (CVV). Moreover, the common fungus responsible for vaginal yeast infection is Candida Albicans. The Yeast Infection Market is expected to grow at the rate of 5.65% CAGR by 2027.

Owing to several reasons such as unhygienic conditions, weak immunity, and a favorable environment for the growth of the related microbes, yeast infection can cause a key reason for market growth. Apart from infants, people who have diabetes, obesity, hypothyroidism, and inflammatory disorders are more vulnerable to catching yeast infection, elevating the demand for yeast infection treatment.



The global yeast infection market is further driven by the constantly rising geriatric population and an increasing number of patients suffering from HIV. However, the difficulties during treatments and various treatment-associated side effects are limiting the growth of the market.



Yeast Infection Market based on Pathogen Type



• Candida albicans

• Candida glabrata

• Candida rugosa

• Others



Yeast Infection Market based on Infection Type



• Vaginal Infection

• Throat Infection

• Skin Infection

• Esophagus Infection

• Others



Yeast Infection Market based on Treatment



• Medications

• Creams/Ointments

• Probiotics

• Others



Yeast Infection Treatment Market based on End Users



• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory centers

• Others



Yeast Infection Treatment Market based on Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



In the market based on pathogen type, the candida Albicans is the most common fungus responsible for the yeast infection, which is the segment that holds the major share of the market. This is due to the increasing population with diabetes worldwide and increasing birth rates.



As observed in the infection type, the vaginal infection segment has the maximum share in the market. This is due to the overgrowth of candida which causes yeast infections vagina. In addition, the vaginal infection type is expected in people due to the weak immune system, stress, and lack of sleep, eventually augmenting the segment growth.



The medication segment has a major share in the yeast infection market compared to treatments. Medication is considered the effective way to get rid of yeast infection and is considered the fastest treatment. Moreover, the medication also works in preventing yeast infection.



As in the market by end-users, the hospitals' segment held the major share in the market. The key share is attributed to the increasing number of patients suffering from yeast infection and the availability of better treatments in the hospitals.



In terms of geography, North America is expected to have a major contribution to market growth. An increase in yeast infection and the number of cases of vaginal infections is a major factor propelling the market in the region. Moreover, the increasing burden of the urology patient population and advanced healthcare infrastructure are also responsible factors.



The rising number of invasive candidiasis and vaginal candidiasis incidence and premature births worldwide have a high economic burden on the patient population, as a result, augments the global yeast infection market growth. Candidemia, the common form of invasive candidiasis, is the most typical bloodstream infection, resulting in long hospital stays. Moreover, this type of infection is considered a fatal infection, increasing the demand for yeast infection treatments.



The yeast infection market report provides a few notable companies such as Astellas Pharma Inc., Brundavan Laboratories Private Limited, Synmedic Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Astra Zeneca Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc, Bayer AG, Corden Pharma GmbH, and Pfizer Inc.

Henceforth, yeast infection treatment has a prominent role as these types of infections have increased enormously due to the shifting lifestyles of the people. Moreover, the yeast infection market is witnessing the highest growth rate as candidiasis infections increase daily.



