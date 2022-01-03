Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market 2021 Future Trend, Business Strategies, Revenue Value, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 00:23:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 8.9% CAGR by 2027.



Infectious diseases proliferate among people directly or indirectly and are commonly caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. Anti-infective drugs are effective drugs that prevent the proliferation of such diseases. These drugs specifically target the causative agent, which is known as a mechanism of the host defense system. The key diseases causing numerous deaths globally are infectious diseases, including HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, influenza, hepatitis A, and hepatitis C.

The Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 8.9% CAGR by 2027. A growing incidence of infectious diseases around the world has majorly created a demand for infectious disease therapeutics, which acts as driving factors in the infectious disease therapeutics market. Moreover, few other factors responsible for the major growth of the infectious disease therapeutics market in the forecast period are the favorable reimbursement policies for infectious diseases coupled with an increasing number of individuals affected with cancer which weakens the immunity system, therefore attracting several infectious diseases. But, a limited number of skilled persons in manufacturing effective drugs is a key factor negatively impacting the market growth.



Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market on the basis of Mode of Treatment



• Drugs

• Vaccines



Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market based on Disease Indication



• Tuberculosis

• HIV/AIDS

• Influenza

• Hepatitis

• Others



Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market based on Distribution Channel



• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Others



Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market based on Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



Based on the mode of treatment, the infectious disease therapeutics market is bifurcated into drugs and vaccines. The drug mode of treatment is projected to have a significant share in the market. This is because the increasing population of old around the world is a major attribute to augmenting segment growth. Furthermore, the growing expenditure on healthcare, particularly in the developed countries, is also surging the segment growth.



Based on the disease indication, the infectious disease therapeutics market is segmented by Tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, Influenza, Hepatitis, and Others. The hepatitis segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years. The increasing incidence of hepatitis, growing clinical trial activities for the advent of new drugs, and a rising number of initiatives to elevate the adoption of drugs are projected to be the factors responsible for the segment's growth.



Further, the infectious disease therapeutics market is divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others based on the distribution channel. The hospital pharmacy segment held the maximum share in the market. This is ascribed to the increase in hospital construction with the advanced equipment, and availability of professionals in the hospitals are the key factors.



In the geography market, the geographical regions are categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Among all the regions, North America has acquired a leading share in the market. Increasing incidence of infectious diseases and favorable reimbursement scenarios are key factors expected to boost infectious disease therapeutics in the region.



The global market for infectious disease therapeutics is significantly driven by the surging number of infectious diseases worldwide, which has surged the demand for therapeutics for infectious diseases. The key reason for the rising number of infectious diseases is the increasing population worldwide, specifically in developing countries including Japan, India, and many other countries.



Top competitors operating in the global infectious disease therapeutics market are Gilead Sciences, Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Novartis International AG and Astellas Pharma.



Henceforth, the vital burden on public health is presented by various infectious diseases such as HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, hepatitis A, hepatitis C, hepatitis C, and influenza. Therefore, most of the deaths are caused due to infectious diseases where new therapeutics such as drugs and vaccines are having a prominent role in preventing these diseases.

