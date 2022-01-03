Plasma Component Separator Market 2021 Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario to 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 00:18:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Plasma Component Separator Market based is likely to grow at 8.2% CAGR by 2027.



The increasing incidence rate of chronic disorders and flawed immune systems among people is due to the rising adoption of readymade food over natural food. This is one of the key reasons to treat those disorders with the help of plasmapheresis, which is expected to augment the plasma component separator market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, other factors projected to foster the growth of the plasma component separator market is the treatment of diseases through extracorporeal blood circulation, which can avoid other treatment types. But, the potential risk of infection owing to substitution fluid may hamper the growth of the plasma component separator market during the forecast year. The Plasma Component Separator Market based is likely to grow at 8.2% CAGR by 2027.

The plasma component separator is used to diagnose various blood diseases, and majorly point of care devices and instruments are required for a free form of plasma for performing diagnostic tests. It results in the elimination of red blood cells from the blood. The centrifugation method is majorly used to separate plasma from the blood for research. Few devices do not provide complete elimination; it remains in the separation matrix.



Plasma Component Separator Market based on Technology



• Membrane Plasma Separation technique

• Centrifugation

• Filtration



Plasma Component Separator Market based on End User



• Hospitals

• Diagnostic laboratory

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Industry

• Blood Banks

• Research/ Academic Institutes



Plasma Component Separator Market based on Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



Based on technology, the plasma component separators market is categorized into Membrane Plasma Separation technique, Centrifugation, and Filtration. The centrifugation technology segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The highest share is attributed to the factors such as advantages provided by centrifugation over membrane separation, and the higher efficacy of centrifugation to separate all types of blood components and the easy way compared to other technologies are propelling the growth of the centrifugation technology market.



On the basis of end-user, the key end-users of the plasma component separators are Hospitals, Diagnostic laboratories, Pharmaceutical, and Biotechnological industries, Blood Banks, and Research/ Academic Institutes. The hospital's segment holds a substantial share in the market. This is due to the rising prevalence and incidence of several blood disorders such as sickle-cell anemia & leukemia. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure will further drive the growth of the the global plasma component separator market in the near future in the hospital segmentation.



As in the market for geographical analysis, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America region is likely to account for the extensive market share for the plasma component separator market. This is ascribed to the increasing number of hemophilic patients and companies emphasizing research and development in diagnostics and treatment of blood-associated diseases in the region.



Plasma donation is considered to be an essential component of healthcare. Several medical advances which have enhanced the treatment of serious diseases and injuries have increased the requirement for plasma donation for patients' survival and maintenance of the patients' health. The significance of plasma donation in healthcare is realized by the common population around the globe, which has increased the number of people willing to donate their plasma for medical causes. Owing to the aforementioned factors,, the market is likely to grow during the forecast period.

This report covers the top companies of the plasma component separator market Toray Medical Company Ltd, Asahi Kasei Medical Co, Ltd, B Braun Melsungen AG, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc, Fresenius Medical Care, Terumo BCT, Inc., and Haemonetics Corporation.

As a result, the plasma component separation has been becoming a significant aspect in healthcare for treating a various diseases associated with the blood. Thus, plasma protein therapeutics have been determined as the lifesaving therapy for treating various life-threatening diseases.



• This report includes a number of factors driving the growth and impeding the growth of the the plasma component separator market.

• The report features the key vendors' competitive outlook, which include the dynamic strategies including product innovation, merger & acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures of the key vendors of the plasma component separator market.

• This report also features the SWOT analysis, portfolio analysis, capability analysis of the significant players of the plasma component separator market.

• This report focuses on the quantitative analysis of the plasma component separator market, which enables users to understand the facts of the market among four major regions.

