Hospital Beds Market 2021 Segmented by Product, Application, Key Players and Regional Analysis to 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 00:14:47 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Hospital Beds Market is projected to grow at 8.81% CAGR by 2027



The hospital bed is a particular bed that can be adjusted as per the comfort requirement by the increasing head, foot, or middle positions. Hospital beds provide various facilities such as convertible height, electronic buttons to use in an emergency and bring comfort and ease to patients during treatment. Hospital beds can be put to any inclination or reclined according to the patient's convenience or comfort.

Request For PDF Sample Copy:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115281



The Hospital Beds Market is projected to grow at 8.81% CAGR by 2027 due to the technological innovations in ICU beds, rising investments in healthcare infrastructural establishment, and growing volume of chronic care patients. In addition, people have started preferring home care facilities significantly, increasing the demand for hospital beds because the elderly population is more vulnerable to developing chronic illnesses and needs intensive home care. Apart from that, the high involvement in the beds' products is likely to hinder the market growth.



Hospital Beds Market based on Type



• General

• Pediatric

• Birthing

• Bariatric

• Pressure Relief



Hospital Beds Market based on Treatment



• Acute Care

• Long-Term Care

• Critical Care



Hospital Beds Market based on Power



• Manual

• Semi-Electric

• Electric



Hospital Beds Market based on End User



• Hospitals

• Home Care Settings

• Elderly Care Facilities



Hospital Beds Market based on Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



The general type of beds is the largest and fastest-growing segment in the hospital beds market. Because the general beds are economically priced and are comparatively cheaper than other specialty hospital beds, such as bariatric and pediatric beds, and mainly used by care-takers and general staff in clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, and other medical institutions.



Further, the long-term treatment segment has a rapid growth in the forecast period as per the hospital beds market by treatment. The growth is ascribed to the increase in the number of patients with extreme health conditions and those who need prolonged stays in hospitals, such as in cases of cancer and other chronic diseases.



The manual segment is likely to lead the hospital beds market based on power. This is because these beds are accepted by end-users in developing countries, owing to their availability at a lower cost compared to electric and semi-electric beds. Additionally, these beds need less maintenance, so they are most widely used in hospitals, nursing homes, and home care settings.



The hospital's segment has captured a significant share in the market based on the end-user. This is because rise in healthcare investments has resulted in the construction and renovation of old hospitals with improved medical equipment and hospital beds. Further, governments are emphasizing on providing improved healthcare facilities for patients in hospitals.



As per the geographical analysis, the European region is the major contributor to the hospital beds market growth. This is due to the growing per capita healthcare expenditure, escalating geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements.



Comparatively, home healthcare is inexpensive, more convenient, and effective than hospital settings. Home healthcare services consist of nursing care, physical therapy, scheduled doctor visits, rehabilitative services, elderly counseling, home blood collection, occupational speech-language therapy, and medical social services. Because of the significant demand for home healthcare services in the developed countries, several manufacturers are changing their focus on providing medical beds for home care. Therefore, increasing preference for home healthcare services globally is driving the global hospital beds market.



Some of the major players in the market are Invacare Corporation, Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmBH & Co. KG, Span-America Medical Systems Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Savion Industries Ltd., Gendron Inc., Savaria Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., and Joerns Healthcare LLC.

Request For PDF Sample Copy:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115281



Since this type of beds is becoming very popular, they provide complete comfort for a patient as per the convenience. Moreover, the rising preference for home care settings has increased the demand for hospital beds. Therefore, the hospital beds market is projected to witness rapid growth.



• The hospital beds market report includes insights into the impact of the market attributes and shifting trends in the past and future.

• The hospital beds report represents the new developments and technologies introduced by the market manufacturers and players.

• This study of the hospital beds market focuses on the key market competitors' SWOT analysis and significant strategies.

• Further focuses on the hospital beds market penetration and size among the four geographical regions.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Hospital Beds Market 2021 Segmented by Product, Application, Key Players and Regional Analysis to 2026 appeared first on Comserveonline.