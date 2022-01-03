Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Market 2021 Growth Drivers, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast up to 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 00:00:02 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Market is projected to grow at the rate of 8.4% CAGR by 2026.



Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is considered as a mental illness previously known as attention deficit disorder. It generally affects children and also adults in few cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a condition where the patient has difficulty sitting still, performing or concentrating on tasks, and paying attention. The patient with this disorder behaves without thinking. This disease can be diagnosed between the age of 6 and 12 years. The key fueling factor of the attention deficit hyperactivity market is the growing number of early births of babies.

Research by the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) indicated that 20% of preterm babies have this disorder in the present day. The rising trend of consuming toxins such as alcohol, cigarette, and drugs in pregnant women would result in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The alternative therapies such as vitamins, special diets, minerals, and herbs may hinder the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market during growth over the forecast period.



The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Market is has been segmented on the basis of:



Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Market based on Drug Type



• Stimulant

• Non-stimulant



Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Market based on Demographic



• Adult (Aged 18 and above)

• Children



Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Market based on Distribution Channel



• Retail Pharmacy

• Hospital Pharmacy



Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Market based on Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



The attention deficit hyperactivity market is bifurcated into stimulant and non-stimulant based on drug type. The stimulant drug type has a significant share in the attention deficit hyperactivity market. The major share is due to the huge demand for these drugs due to their effectiveness in treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder symptoms. Ongoing clinical trials and government provision for the use of stimulants to treat mental health disorders are other factors driving the segment's growth.



As per the demography, the attention deficit hyperactivity market is divided into adults and children. The adult segment is accounted for a substantial share in the market. This is due to the huge patient population, and it is considered that most of the adult population in the United States are affected by attention deficit hyperactivity.



According to the distribution channel, the channels are categorized into a retail pharmacy and a hospital pharmacy. Compared to hospital pharmacies, the retail pharmacy holds the maximum share in the market due to the rising number of prescriptions, increased inpatient care initiatives by retail pharmacies, and most patients prefer purchasing drugs from retail pharmacies.



In terms of geographic segment, the North American region holds a major position in the market share. The factors such as the presence of key players in the region and the rising number of collaborations are increasing market penetration. Moreover, the increase in product launches also enhances the market's growth in the region.



In addition, the increasing awareness among people worldwide about maintaining mental health is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The changes in the living style and value systems of people have affected the quality of birth. Additionally, the increasing use of preservatives and additives in children's diets raises the number of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder cases among the age group of 4-17 years. Therefore, this is fueling the growth of the global market.



This report includes the key players of the attention deficit hyperactivity market: Eli Lilly & Company, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc Lupin Limited, NEOS Therapeutics Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Impax Laboratories, LLC.

Henceforth, poor nutrition, infections, smoking, drinking, and substance abuse during pregnancy are the common reasons for the cause of attention deficit hyperactivity, where various therapeutics and drugs have a prominent role in the treatment. Moreover, this disorder is considered a social stigma since the emphasis on ADHD treatment has increased.



• To provide an inclusive analysis on the attention deficit hyperactivity market by drug type, by age group, by distribution channel, and by region

• To cater complete information on factors influencing market growth such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific restraints

• To estimate the market size in key regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world

• To register and evaluate competitive landscape mapping-product launches, technological advancements, mergers, and expansions

