Genital Herpes Treatment Market 2021 Segmentation, Statistics, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Genital herpes disease is caused due to herpes simplex virus, and it is a sexually transmittable disease or infection (STI). The diagnosis of genital herpes is made from painful blisters on and areas surrounding genitals of both men and women affecting mucus membrane which exist in the body. When compared based on sex, genital herpes is most common among women. Presently no permanent cure has been discovered for genital herpes, which is a chronic condition. Although, medication is available for controlling the triggered symptoms of this disease.

The key factor projected to accelerate the genital herpes treatment market during the forecast period is escalating demand for effective therapeutic options for the treatment of these infections. Governments worldwide have taken initiatives to address the urgent requirement of better treatment for sexually transmitted infections and to fight the rapid development of antiviral-resistant species, which would support the growth of the genital herpes treatment market. However, the huge expenses incurred in the treatment of genital herpes treatment are likely to hamper the market growth.



Genital Herpes Treatment Market on the basis of Type of Drugs



• Acyclovir

• Famciclovir

• Valacyclovir

• Others



Genital Herpes Treatment Market on the basis of Distribution channels



• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Drug stores

• Online Pharmacies



Genital Herpes Treatment Market on the basis of Route of Administration



• Oral

• Topical



Genital Herpes Treatment Market on the basis of Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



On the basis of types of drugs, the genital herpes treatment market is majorly divided into Acyclovir, Famciclovir, Valacyclovir, and Others. The acyclovir drug type is projected to have a significant share in the market. The acyclovir drugs are considered very effective in suppressing the frequency and quantity of the genital herpes simplex virus. Acyclovir decreases the pain and speeds the healing of sores or blisters in people who had first-time or repeat outbreaks of genital herpes. It works by preventing the spread of the herpes virus in the body. Thus, the above-mentioned advantages of the acyclovir drug are boosting segment growth.



Further on the basis of distribution channel, the genital herpes treatment market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online pharmacies. Among all of the distribution channels, the online pharmacies segment is projected to acquire a maximum share in the market. This is due to the increasing number of online pharmacy websites for the drugs which offer various discounts and growing customer preference for online pharmacies for drugs pushing for the segment growth.



On the basis of route of administration, the genital herpes treatment market is bifurcated into oral and topical. The oral administration route segment hasa major share in the market. This is due to customer preference for oral treatment, facilitated by application ease and effectiveness.



As per the market by geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America region made a substantial contribution in the market. This is majorly due to the increasing patients' awareness, better infrastructure, and relatively higher cost of treatment in the region.



The rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, changing socio-cultural openness, and growing awareness are projected to boost the demand for genital herpes treatment over the forecast period. For instance, as per the center for disease control and prevention, approximately 50 million people affected with genital herpes in the U.S. Factors such as increasing diagnosis rate in developing countries and increasing clinical trial of vaccines for genital herpes has also propelled the growth of the global genital herpes treatment market during the forecast period.



The major leading companies of the genital herpes treatment market are Novopharm Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Genocea Biosciences, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Apotheca Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Sandoz Inc., Novartis AG, Hospira Inc.

Genital herpes is a disease, which does not have a complete treatment, but the medications are available which are playing a crucial part in suppressing the frequency and quantity of genital herpes among people. Moreover, the awareness has increased among people regarding genital herpes has increased the market demand.



• The study offers a thorough analysis of the genital herpes treatment market size along with the present trends and forthcoming estimations to describe the impending investment pockets.

• It also offers the genital herpes treatment market analysis over the forecast period, which is projected to allow the shareholders to benefit from the market opportunities.

• Comprehensive insights of the four major regions are depicted to determine the potential opportunities.

• The profiles and dynamic strategies of the major competitors are completely analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and global genital herpes treatment market growth.

