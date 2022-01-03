Global Market for Self-Cleaning Coatings: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 22:52:05 / Comserve Inc. / -- Self-cleaning coatings are completely transparent and allow for surfaces that are clean, stain resistant and dry, mainly for application on on glass in buildings, solar panels and cars.
A more recent version of this report is now available, The Global Market for Self-Cleaning Coatings 2020
Self-cleaning coatings are completely transparent and allow for surfaces that are clean, stain resistant and dry, mainly for application on on glass in buildings, solar panels and cars. They can also be used as a waterproof protection for wood, masonry and tarpaulin.
Clean or self-cleaning surfaces can be achieved by two principally different approaches. A photocatalytic coating can be applied to the surface, where the effect of the sun's ultraviolet rays catalytically breaks down organic dirt. At the same time the surface changes into a superhydrophilic at which time the water spreads evenly over the surface and less drying traces are formed by dripping.
Another way to manufacture a self-cleaning (bionic) surface in which the surface becomes a super-hydrophobic. Superhydrophobic coatings and films have a wide spectrum of applications; they are used not only for resisting water and fog condensation, but also for preventing contamination.
Report contents include:
Evolution of self-cleaning coatings to now and future prospects.
Development of autonomic and more durable self-cleaning coatings.
Analysis of hydrophobic and hydrophilic surfaces and the emergence of super-hydrophobic and super-hydrophilic coatings technologies.
New developments in self-cleaning coatings including mutli-functional and smart self-cleaning coatings.
Applications and market analysis for self -cleaning coating in Construction, Automotive, Solar, Textiles and Apparel, Consumer Electronics, Medical Coatings, Marine and Household Care sectors.
Revenue forecasts to 2027 across all sectors.
146 company profiles including products and target markets.
