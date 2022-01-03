Global Market for Nanocoatings: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 22:42:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Global Market for Nanocoatings 2020-2030 provides a 650 page analysis of market size, applications, growth prospects, impact of COVID-19, market challenges, drivers and opportunities.



The Global Market for Nanocoatings 2020-2030 provides a 650 page analysis of market size, applications, growth prospects, impact of COVID-19, market challenges, drivers and opportunities.



Types of nanocoatings covered include:

Anti-fingerprint nanocoatings.

Anti-microbial and anti-viral nanocoatings.

Anti-corrosion nanocoatings.

Abrasion & wear-resistant nanocoatings.

Barrier nanocoatings.

Anti-fouling and easy-clean nanocoatings.

Self-cleaning nanocoatings.

Photocatalytic nanocoatings.

UV-resistant nanocoatings.

Thermal barrier nanocoatings.

Flame retardant nanocoatings.

Anti-icing and de-icing nanocoatings.

Anti-reflective nanocoatings.

Self-healing nanocoatings.

Shape memory nanocoatings.





Market for nanocoatings covered include:

Aviation and aerospace (Thermal protection, Icing prevention, Conductive and anti-static, Corrosion resistant, Insect contamination).

Automotive (Anti-scratch nanocoatings, Conductive coatings, Hydrophobic and oleophobic, Anti-corrosion, UV-resistance, Thermal barrier, Flame retardant, Anti-fingerprint , Anti-bacterial and Self-healing).

Buildings and construction (Antimicrobial and antiviral coatings in building interiors, Antimicrobial paint, Protective coatings for glass, concrete and other construction materials, Photocatalytic nano-TiO2 coatings, Anti-graffiti, UV-protection).

Consumer electronics (Transparent functional coatings, Anti-reflective coatings for displays, Waterproof coatings, Conductive nanocoatings and films, Anti-fingerprint, Anti-abrasion, Conductive, Self-healing consumer electronic device coatings)

Household care and lifestyle (Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean, Antimicrobial, Food preparation and processing, Indoor pollutants and air quality)

Marine (Anti-corrosion, Abrasion resistance, Chemical resistance, Fouling control)

Medical and healthcare (Anti-fouling coatings, Anti-microbial, anti-viral and infection control, Medical textiles, Nanosilver, Medical device coatings, Light activated Titanium dioxide nanocoatings)

Military and defence (Uniforms, Military equipment, Chemical and biological protection, Decontamination, Thermal barrier, EMI/ESD Shielding, Anti-reflection)

Packaging (Edible coatings, Barrier films, Anti-microbial, Biobased and active packaging)

Textiles and apparel (Protective textiles, UV-resistant textile coatings, Conductive coatings, Antimicrobial)

Energy (Wind energy, Solar, Anti-reflection, Gas turbine coatings 375)

Oil and gas (Anti-corrosion pipelines, Drilling)

Tools and machining.

Anti-counterfeiting.



Analysis of nano and other advanced materials used in nanocoatings including:

Graphene

Carbon nanotubes (MWCNT and SWCNT)

Fullerenes

Nanosilver

Titanium dioxide nanoparticles (nano-TiO2)

Aluminium oxide nanoparticles (Al2O3-NPs)

Zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO-NPs)

Dendrimers

Nanodiamonds

Nanocellulose (Cellulose nanofibers, cellulose nanocrystals and bacterial cellulose)

Chitosan nanoparticles

Copper nanoparticles



Report contents include:

Production and synthesis methods.

Market analysis by nanocoatings types and end user markets

Industry collaborations and licensing agreements.

Global revenues, historical and forecast to 2030, by type, end user market and regional markets.

366 company profiles. Companies profiled include Tesla Nanocoatings, HZO, EnvisionSQ, P2i, Swift Coat, HeiQ and many more. Full list in table of contents.

