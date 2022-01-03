Global Market for Nanocoatings in the Automotive Industry: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 22:40:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- There is a growing demand in the automotive industry for anti-fingerprint coatings due increasing incorporation of touch panel displays in vehicles.
Nanomaterials incorporated into nanocomposite coatings have been adopted in the automotive industry for increasing hardness and durability. Coatings containing nanoscale carbides, nitrides, metals or ceramics play a key role in the performance of internal mechanical components of a vehicle, such as the engine.
Anti-scratch and self-healing, self-cleaning, thermal barrier, UV-resistant conductive and anti-fingerprint nanocoatings have all been adopted to varying degrees. There is a growing demand in the automotive industry for anti-fingerprint coatings due increasing incorporation of touch panel displays in vehicles.
By reducing wear and friction, nanocoatings increase the lifetime of the working material, while reducing the dissipation of energy as heat, thus increasing the efficiency of the vehicle. Nanocoatings offer improved solvent, fuel and gas barriers, flame resistance, stiffness, and other mechanical properties. This allows for an increase in tool productivity (longer tool life, higher cycle frequencies, less work piece finishing), reduced manufacturing costs, improved quality of products (due to smoother surfaces, better dimensional stability, higher degrees of metal deformation and fewer manufacturing steps) and reduction in lubricant consumption.
Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106048
Desirable functional properties for the automotive coatings industry afforded by nanomaterials include:
Scratch resistance
Anti-fingerprint
Self-cleaning
Thermal barrier
Flame retardance
Chemical resistance
UV resistance
Self-healing
Abrasion resistance.
Applications include:
Hydrophobic and oleophobic anti-fingerprint coatings in automotive displays
Anti-fingerprint mirror and interior surface coatings
Scratch-proof coatings
Wear resistant nanocoatings for engines
Lubricant additives
Self-cleaning coatings on glass
Anti-corrosion engine coatings
Anti-bacterial interior trim and upholstery coatings.
The Global Market for Nanocoatings in the Automotive Industry covers the aforementioned coatings and applications, market revenue estimates to 2025, and features over 70 company profiles.
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Global Market for Nanocoatings in the Automotive Industry: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.