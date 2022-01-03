Global Market for Antimicrobial Nanocoatings: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 22:34:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global antimicrobial nanocoatings market continues to grow in areas such as medical devices, urinary catheters and stainless steel coatings.
The global antimicrobial nanocoatings market continues to grow in areas such as medical devices, urinary catheters and stainless steel coatings.
New legislation and growing microbial resistance against metal ions, antibiotics and the development of resistant strains has resulted in coating manufacturers seeking alternatives to traditional antimicrobial coatings. The development of antimicrobial agents with low toxicity and ability to inhibit microbial contamination is a key issue in the development of new coatings for healthcare, food packaging and food and pharmaceutical production. The ability of nanomaterials to meet these has led to their increased use in these and numerous other markets such as consumer electronics, textiles, water filtration and household care. The addition of nanomaterials to coatings massively improves coating's properties, including appearance, self-cleaning power, biocidal activity, corrosion resistance, moisture absorbance, conductivity and optical properties
Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106051
A wide variety of organic or inorganic biocides are available commercially and these demonstrate a wide variety of biocidal and biostatic mechanisms. Nanoparticles of different materials have demonstrated enhanced antimicrobial activity. This report looks at improvements over existing antimicrobial agents offered by nanosilver, titanium dioxide nanoparticles, zinc oxide nanoparticles, iron oxide nanoparticles, nanocellulose, copper nanoparticles, carbon nanomaterials and nano chitosan.
Report contents include:
Market drivers and trends in anti-microbial nanocoatings
Benefits of using anti-microbial nanocoatings over traditional coatings
Types of nanomaterials utilized in anti-microbial nanocoatings
Markets and applications of anti-microbial nanocoatings
Global anti-microbial coatings market size and nanocoatings opportunity
In depth market assessment of anti-microbial nanocoatings including revenues, addressable market opportunities, penetration potential for anti-microbial nanocoatings.
Markets covered include food packaging,
Demand by market for anti-microbial nanocoatings.
Profiles of 75 anti-microbial nanocoatings companies including products and target markets. Companies profiled include Agienic Antimicrobials, Bactiguard AB, BioCote, Bioni CS GmbH, DSP Co., Ltd., Eoncoat, LLC, F Group Nano, Flora Coatings, GBneuhaus GmbH, Imbed Biosciences, Inc., Kastus Technologies Ltd., Melodea Ltd., Nano-Care Deutschland AG, Nano CAME Co., Ltd., Nanomedic Technologies Ltd., NanoPhyll, Inc. and many more.
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Global Market for Antimicrobial Nanocoatings: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.