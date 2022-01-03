Global Market for Antimicrobial Nanocoatings: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 22:34:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global antimicrobial nanocoatings market continues to grow in areas such as medical devices, urinary catheters and stainless steel coatings.



New legislation and growing microbial resistance against metal ions, antibiotics and the development of resistant strains has resulted in coating manufacturers seeking alternatives to traditional antimicrobial coatings. The development of antimicrobial agents with low toxicity and ability to inhibit microbial contamination is a key issue in the development of new coatings for healthcare, food packaging and food and pharmaceutical production. The ability of nanomaterials to meet these has led to their increased use in these and numerous other markets such as consumer electronics, textiles, water filtration and household care. The addition of nanomaterials to coatings massively improves coating's properties, including appearance, self-cleaning power, biocidal activity, corrosion resistance, moisture absorbance, conductivity and optical properties

A wide variety of organic or inorganic biocides are available commercially and these demonstrate a wide variety of biocidal and biostatic mechanisms. Nanoparticles of different materials have demonstrated enhanced antimicrobial activity. This report looks at improvements over existing antimicrobial agents offered by nanosilver, titanium dioxide nanoparticles, zinc oxide nanoparticles, iron oxide nanoparticles, nanocellulose, copper nanoparticles, carbon nanomaterials and nano chitosan.



Report contents include:



Market drivers and trends in anti-microbial nanocoatings

Benefits of using anti-microbial nanocoatings over traditional coatings

Types of nanomaterials utilized in anti-microbial nanocoatings

Markets and applications of anti-microbial nanocoatings

Global anti-microbial coatings market size and nanocoatings opportunity

In depth market assessment of anti-microbial nanocoatings including revenues, addressable market opportunities, penetration potential for anti-microbial nanocoatings.

Markets covered include food packaging,

Demand by market for anti-microbial nanocoatings.

Profiles of 75 anti-microbial nanocoatings companies including products and target markets. Companies profiled include Agienic Antimicrobials, Bactiguard AB, BioCote, Bioni CS GmbH, DSP Co., Ltd., Eoncoat, LLC, F Group Nano, Flora Coatings, GBneuhaus GmbH, Imbed Biosciences, Inc., Kastus Technologies Ltd., Melodea Ltd., Nano-Care Deutschland AG, Nano CAME Co., Ltd., Nanomedic Technologies Ltd., NanoPhyll, Inc. and many more.

