Global Market for Anti-Fouling, Easy-to-Clean and Self-Cleaning Nanocoatings: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Anti-fouling, easy-to-clean and self-cleaning nanocoatings have gained market traction, especially in the building materials (anti-graffiti), marine and household (mainly bathroom) sectors. Applications are on surfaces for which contaminants harm the aesthetic, hygienic or technical operation. The goal is both a better level of cleanliness as well as a reduction of cleaning costs.
Anti-fouling, easy-to-clean and self-cleaning nanocoatings have been developed for application in consumer electronics (smartphone waterproof coatings). As well as providing a direct barrier to moisture, hydrophobic coatings are also used for anti-icing, anti-corrosion, anti-fouling, and anti-microbial surfaces.
Future growth will be driven by applications in waterproof electronics and self-cleaning textiles and apparel and household interiors and sanitation, especially in the Asia-Pacific market where there is already strong demand.
This report will answer the following questions:
How large is the current market for Anti-fouling, easy-to-clean and self-cleaning nanocoatings?
What is the status of these technology areas?
What is driving deployment of these coatings?
What are the potential market opportunities?
Who are developing these coatings and in what market?
