Global Market for Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 22:26:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- Growth in nanocoatings will be above the CAGR due to their ability to provide excellent chemical and abrasion resistance with excellent adhesion and meet regulatory requirements.



Corrosion in its various forms is estimated to cost the global economy $3 trillion a year. The current world market size for anti-corrosion coatings is over $12 billion. With increased demand from energy and mining resources the market growth is estimated to be around 4.5% per annum.



Growth in nanocoatings will be above the CAGR due to their ability to provide excellent chemical and abrasion resistance with excellent adhesion and meet regulatory requirements. The majority of current product in anticorrosion coatings is directed towards meeting these stringent environmental standards dealing with emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), especially in North America and Europe. Main growth markets are in water filtration and treatment, oil and gas pipeline coatings and wind turbine coatings.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106054



There is a market need for a cost-effective non-epoxy-based corrosion resistant coating operable in environments of temperature swings, strong acid, water, and/or road salt. Nanoparticle materials have a very high surface area. When this surface is functionalized, it can deliver high loadings of organic corrosion inhibitors. Thus, tailored nanoparticles are the ideal carrier for delivery of the needed level of active corrosion inhibitors.



Published May 2017 | 111 pages | Download table of contents



This report will answer the following questions:



How large is the current market for Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings?

What is the status of the technology?

What is driving deployment of these coatings?

What are the potential market opportunities?

Who are developing these coatings and in what market?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global Market for Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.