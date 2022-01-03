Global Market for Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 22:24:41 / Comserve Inc. / -- As a result, the market for anti-fingerprint nanocoatings will grow significantly in the next decade.
Touch-based technology has led to a high demand for clean surfaces presenting a perfect, hygienic optical appearance insensitive to fingerprints. As a result, the market for anti-fingerprint nanocoatings will grow significantly in the next decade. Transparent anti-fingerprint nanocoatings also find application on stainless steel surfaces and plastics for designer surfaces in car interiors and households. Main markets include:
OPTICS
Anti-reflective films
Optical filters
Ophthalmic lenses
Mirrors.
Laser optical windows
Camera lenses.
INTERIORS (Household Kitchens, Catering, Food Processing)
Surfaces of metalized plastic or stainless steel (such as on ovens, dishwashers, refrigerators)
Treated glass
Earthenware
Ducting.
ELECTRONIC DISPLAYS
Liquid crystal displays
Plasma displays
Handheld electronic devices.
AUTOMOTIVE
Windows/mirrors
Interior surfaces
Companies developing anti-fingerprint nanocoatings are mainly based in Germany, the United States, Japan and South Korea. Main players are large multi-national glass, chemicals and coatings companies. Companies listed in the report include AGC Chemicals, Ceko Co., Ltd., Clariant Produckte GmbH, Daikin Industries, Ltd., DSP Co., Ltd., Fraunhofer IFAM, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Ionics Surface Technologies, Nanopool GmbH, Nihon Keisou Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint industrial Coatings Co., Ltd., Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., Optitune Oy, P2i, SCREEN Finetech Solutions Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Toray Advanced Film Co., Ltd. and Toyochem Co., Ltd.
Market report contents include:
Market assessment for anti-fingerprint coatings in automotive (displays, glass), construction (rails, exterior steel surfaces), electronics (touch panels), interiors (kitchens, decorative surfaces, glass, catering, food processing and military sectors (touch panels).
Market revenues through to 2030, conservative and optimistic estimates.
Anti-fingerprint nanocoatings opportunity analysis.
46 company profiles including products and target markets.
