Global Market for Optical Tensiometers (contact angle) and Force Tensiometers: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

There is a wide range of surface tensiometers commercially available with different measuring methods, from 15-16 manufacturers, both on a global and regional basis. The quality and working accuracy of these surface tensiometers are quite different from each other. The main commercial tensiometers include max bubble pressure tensiometer, max drop volume (max drop weight) tensiometer, optical tensiometer (contact angle-drop shape analysis system based on pendant drop method or sessile drop method) and force surface tensiometer based on weighing method.



The Global Market for Optical Tensiometers and Force Tensiometers provides in-depth data and market analysis of a market that is growing in Asia-Pacific and developing economies.

Report contents include:



Global revenues and forecasts to 2025.

Market segmentation by tensiometer type.

Market trends in tensiometers.

Volume of units sold globally, by type.

Unit pricing.

Regional analysis.

Market share by manufacturers.

15 company profiles including products, markets, revenues, regional distribution.

