Global Market for Scanning Probe Microscopes: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

The Global Market for Scanning Probe Microscopes (SPM) to 2025 contains the latest information and historical data on this advanced instrumentation market, covering market revenues, pricing, producers and end user market demand.



The Global Market for Scanning Probe Microscopes (SPM) to 2025 contains the latest information and historical data on this advanced instrumentation market, covering market revenues, pricing, producers and end user market demand. The report covers the current Scanning Probe Microscopy market including main instrumentation such as atomic force microscopes and scanning tunnelling microscopes as well as more specialised versions.



The overall strategy of this market report is to apply a highly multi-disciplinary approach to a focused set of scientific questions. This will result in a detailed and comprehensive assessment of the global scanning probe microscopes market.



The overriding objective of The Global Market for Scanning Probe Microscopes to 2025 is to contribute new knowledge to the market for scanning probe microscopes and to provide a body of new information and a new tool that industry and governments can use to begin to assess these instruments.

The specific technical objectives are:



To study the opportunity for scanning probe microscopes types in the global market.

To investigate the market opportunity for scanning probe microscopes by end user sector.

To assess the current state of the scanning probe microscopes market, by revenues, target markets and regions.

To profile applications developers and producers in scanning probe microscopes.

Report contents include:



Market analysis of the scanning probe microscopy market including revenues, future growth estimates, market outlook

Analysis of end user markets in semiconductors, materials and nanomaterials research, industrial R&D, life and health sciences research including growth estimates

Historical data

Pricing

Regional analysis including growth estimates

Analysis of the AFM probes market

Analysis of Low temperature STM/AFM segment

Profiles on SPM companies including products, number of employees, estimated revenues, and place in the market structure

Profiles of AFM probes companies

Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

