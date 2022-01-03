Assessment on Global market for Specialty Optical Fibers: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 21:57:33 / Comserve Inc. / -- New classes of specialty optical fibres have demonstrated the potential to extend the impact of optical fibres well beyond the telecommunications arena.



Optical Specialty Fibers and fiber sensors are now widely used in harsh environment or hazardous applications in the oil & gas industry, mining, electric utilities, marine, and several others. New classes of specialty optical fibres have demonstrated the potential to extend the impact of optical fibres well beyond the telecommunications arena.They are making an impact and commercial inroads in fields such as industrial sensing, bio-medical laser delivery systems, military gyro sensors, as well as automotive lighting and control-to name just a few-and span applications as diverse as oil well downhole pressure sensors to intra-aortic catheters, to high power lasers that can cut and weld steel. The conservative global market size for specialty fibers in 2012 is USD 624.5 million.

The Global Market for Specialty Optical Fibers analyses this fast growing sector through to 2020. Contents include:



Preforms

Fabrication methods

Erbium and rare-earth coped fibers

Photosensitive fibers

Polarization maintaining fibers

Photonic crystal fibers

Polymide coated silica/silica fibers

Specialty optical fiber manufacturer profiles.

