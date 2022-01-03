Global Market for Scanning Probe and Electron Microscopy: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 21:55:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- The total global microscopy market in 2012 was over $4 billion. Scanning probe and electron microscopy make up a significant proportion of this market.



up a significant proportion of this market. Market drivers for advanced microscopy include the increase in the complexity and performance level of devices used in electronic products, reduction of manufacturing costs, increased resolution, increasing device complexity and shrinking geometries in materials research.



The electron microscopes, dual beam microscope and scanning probe microscope markets witnessed moderate growth in 2013. Market conditions have improved in 2014, with some companies seeing strong demand for their products, with growth of 3-9%.



The North America advanced microscopy market is considered mature. Developing Asian markets such as China, Korea, India, and Taiwan are ex- periencing good growth. The developments in nanotechnology, material science and life sciences, heavily backed by government investment, drive interest in advanced microscopy, in addition to the improvements in software design and increased degrees of automation in end-user industries.

These market conditions are analysed in this updated 78 page report "The Global Market for Scanning Probe and Electron Microscopy".



Scanning Probe and Electron Microscopy report contents include

Comprehensive quantitative data and forecasts for the global scanning and electron probe microscopes market to 2020

Reporting on company financial performance 2013-2014

Qualititative insight and perspective on the current market and future trends in end user markets

End user market analysis

Tables illustrating market size and by end user demand

Full company profiles of electron and scanning probe microscopes manufacturers including technology descriptions, revenues, number of employees contact details, and end user markets for their products. Companies profiled include Agilent Technologies, Bruker Nano, Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation, NT-MDT, Oxford Instruments/Asylum Research, Park Systems, Carl Zeiss SMT, FEI Company, Hitachi High-Technologies, JEOL and Tescan s.r.o.

