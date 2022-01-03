Global Market for Advanced Anti-Viral Coatings: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 21:53:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- The increased demand for anti-viral coatings is driven by national efforts on COVID-19 response and the cost-benefit to the medical and healthcare industry improving considerably.
Major investment by large companies and governments will create significant market opportunities. As well as a huge increase in industry demand, there has been an surge in academic application focused research.
Advanced materials that that display anti-viral action and analysed in this report include:
- Adaptive biomaterials.
- Antibacterial peptides (AMPs).
- Antibacterials liquid metals.
- Nanosilver (NanoAg).
- NanoGold (NanoAu).
- Nanoparticle titanium dioxide (Nano-TiO2).
- Nano Copper(II) chloride (NanoCuCl2).
- Nano Cerium Oxide (NanoCeO2)
- NanoSilica (Nano-SiO2).
- Graphene oxide.
- Nano Zinc Oxide (NanoZnO).
- Carbon nanotubes.
- Fullerenes.
- Chitosan nanoparticles.
- Hydrogels.
- Nanocellulose (cellulose nanofibers and cellulose nanocrystals).
Markets impacted by Anti-Viral Coatings and analysed in this report include:
- Household and indoor surfaces.
- Surfaces for indoor poullutants and improving air quality (Photocatalytic oxidizers, filters and HVAC coatings).
- Medical and healthcare settings (medical surfaces, wound dressings, medical equipment and instruments, fabric supplies scrubs, linens, masks, implants).
- Antibacterial clothing (medical textiles, sportswear, underwear, socks, bedding materials etc.).
- Antibacterial and anti-viral coatings and surfaces in food processing equipment, conveyor belts and preparation surfaces.
Food packaging.
- Water and air filtration coatings and surfaces.
Also included in this report:
- Profiles of over 150 companies in anti-viral and anti-bacterial coatings.
- Industry focused research in academia.
- Market revenues, by sector.
