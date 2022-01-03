Global Market for Advanced Anti-Viral Coatings: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 21:53:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- The increased demand for anti-viral coatings is driven by national efforts on COVID-19 response and the cost-benefit to the medical and healthcare industry improving considerably.



The increased demand for anti-viral coatings is driven by national efforts on COVID-19 response and the cost-benefit to the medical and healthcare industry improving considerably. Major investment by large companies and governments will create significant market opportunities. As well as a huge increase in industry demand, there has been an surge in academic application focused research.

Advanced materials that that display anti-viral action and analysed in this report include:

Adaptive biomaterials.

Antibacterial peptides (AMPs).

Antibacterials liquid metals.

Nanosilver (NanoAg).

NanoGold (NanoAu).

Nanoparticle titanium dioxide (Nano-TiO2).

Nano Copper(II) chloride (NanoCuCl2).

Nano Cerium Oxide (NanoCeO2)

NanoSilica (Nano-SiO2).

Graphene oxide.

Nano Zinc Oxide (NanoZnO).

Carbon nanotubes.

Fullerenes.

Chitosan nanoparticles.

Hydrogels.

Nanocellulose (cellulose nanofibers and cellulose nanocrystals).

Markets impacted by Anti-Viral Coatings and analysed in this report include:

Household and indoor surfaces.

Surfaces for indoor poullutants and improving air quality (Photocatalytic oxidizers, filters and HVAC coatings).

Medical and healthcare settings (medical surfaces, wound dressings, medical equipment and instruments, fabric supplies scrubs, linens, masks, implants).

Antibacterial clothing (medical textiles, sportswear, underwear, socks, bedding materials etc.).

Antibacterial and anti-viral coatings and surfaces in food processing equipment, conveyor belts and preparation surfaces.

Food packaging.

Water and air filtration coatings and surfaces.

Also included in this report:

Profiles of over 150 companies in anti-viral and anti-bacterial coatings.

Industry focused research in academia.

Market revenues, by sector.

