Graphene Company and Pricing Directory: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 21:42:15



Now in its third edition, The Graphene Company and Pricing Directory 2021 has been expanded to include pricing information by graphene type and quantity by producer, new information on production capacities and expanded company information.

The Graphene Company and Pricing Directory 2021 is the most comprehensive publication currently available on producers and product developers in this burgeoning market. This edition contains profiles of over 275 company profiles (additional 40 from previous edition), from large chemicals producers to university spin-outs. Companies no longer in business are also listed.

The Graphene Company and Pricing Directory 2021 is an invaluable resource, providing in-depth detail that is not available in other publications and online resources. Directory listings include detail on products, industrial collaborations and production capacities for producers of graphene oxide, graphene nanoplatelets, CVD graphene, graphene quantum dots etc.

Contents include:

>275 company profiles

Commercial production capacities 2020/2021 by company for Graphene Oxide, Graphene Nanoplatelets and CVD Graphene in tons and m2

Guide to graphene producers, including products, production capacities, target markets, customers and collaborations.

Guide to graphene product developers.

Company segmentation by country.

Company segmentation by types of graphene produced (Graphene oxide, graphene nanoplatelets/nanosheets, CVD graphene, graphene ink and graphene quantum dots).

Company pricing by types of graphene produced (Graphene oxide, graphene nanoplatelets/nanosheets, CVD graphene, graphene ink and graphene quantum dots).

