Global Market for Biobased and Sustainable Plastics: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

The biobased and sustainable plastics sector aims to create green products from biological inputs, residue and wastes. They play an important role in global efforts to achieve a green circular economy.



The biobased and sustainable plastics sector aims to create green products from biological inputs, residue and wastes. They play an important role in global efforts to achieve a green circular economy. Compared to the conventional plastics sector the industry is small, but undergoing rapid developments due to new technological innovations and increased consumer and industry demand will lead to a market boom over the next few years. The market is forecast to grow significantly with production capacities to increase by >30% by 2025.

Report contents include:

Analysis of non-biodegradable bio-based plastics and biodegradable plastics.

Global production capacities for biobased and sustainable plastics, market demand and trends 2019-2030.

Analysis of biobased polymers market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

Analysis of biodegradable polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Algal and fungal.

Market segmentation analysis for biobased and sustainable plastics including packaging, consumer products, automotive, building & construction, textiles, electronics and agriculture markets.

More than 150 companies profiled including biobased and sustainable plastics products and production capacities. Companies profiled include major producers such as NatureWorks, Total Corbion, Danimer Scientific, Novamont, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Indorama, Braskem, Avantium, Borealis, Cathay, Dupont, BASF, Arkema, DuPont, BASF and many more. Profiles include biobased and sustainable plasticsproducts and production capacities.

Profiles of start-up producers and product developers including AMSilk GmbH, Notpla, CARAPAC Company, Loliware, Bolt Threads, Ecovative, CH-Bioforce Oy, Xampla, Spero Renewables, Checkerspot, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Spiber and many more.

