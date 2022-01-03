Cellulose Nanofibers Market in Japan: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 21:37:55 / Comserve Inc. / -- Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp. and DKS Co. Ltd. have set up a new consortium aimed at bringing about the full-scale implementation of nanocellulose technology.



Strong government and industry funding has given Japan the world's largest cellulose nanofibers (CNF) "industry" with commercial production facilities operating across the country. Also, ambitious national targets for reducing CO2 emissions make nanocellulose particularly attractive for product development. Despite the effect of the COVID-19 global situation, the market for Cellulose Nanofibers in Japan continues to gain strength.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp. and DKS Co. Ltd. have set up a new consortium aimed at bringing about the full-scale implementation of nanocellulose technology. The Nano Cellulose Japan (NCJ), the consortium will look to achieve nationwide growth for the nanocellulose industry – including cellulose nanofibers. Other companies this year have brought new production and technologies onstream and will continue to increase commercialization activities in 2021.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111515

Japan is by far the largest producer and consumer of CNF products. CNF research and development started in Japan around 2000, and more than 50 companies are seriously developing their manufacturing technologies and applications. Additional companies are also involved in government projects.

These companies produce CNF on a pre-commercial and commercial scale and produce numerous products or supply to OEMs. Several CNF-based products have come onto the market in Japan including:

Ballpoint pen ink gels.

Adult deodorizing products.

Audio equipment.

Hygiene wipes and other products.

Footwear.

Cosmetics.

Food additives.

Packaging additives.

Concrete additives.

Automotive composites.

Report contents include:

Demand for CNF in Japan.

In-depth details on CNF production processes, materials development and products.

Production capacities for cellulose nanofiber in Japan.

End user markets in Japan.

Trends in cellulose nanofiber in Japan.

In-depth profiles of 56 CNF producers and product developers in Japan. Companies profiled include Ashai Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd., Toagosei Co. Ltd., Daicel Corporation, Hexa Chemicals, Daio Paper, Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd., DIC Corporation, DKS Co. Ltd., Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd., Kao Corporation, KRI Inc. and many more.

In-depth analysis of market by applications including estimated market size, penetration and growth. Applications covered include: Polymer composite parts; Biodegradable and renewable nanocomposites; Automotive composites; Packaging films; Aerogels; Construction materials; Packaging fillers/additives; Paint and coatings additives; Deoderant sheets; Pharmaceutical additives; Renewable plastic parts/casings; Transparent films for electronics; Flexible and printed.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Cellulose Nanofibers Market in Japan: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.