Global Market for Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs): Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and related materials are a class of crystalline nanoporous molecular scaffolds. MOFs possess excellent chemical and physical properties and can be assembled from a variety of metals and a large number of organic linkers to produce highly ordered, 3D structures. They possess:

structural tailorability

controlled porosity

high surface area

abundant functional groups.

MOFs are highly attractive for a range of industrial applications as they use non-hazardous feedstock, are cost-effective and environmentally friendly. They are potentially key materials in industrial adsorption, storage processes and catalysis. MOFs can be used to store, separate, release or protect in a range of applications including:

gas storage and separation.

chemical separations.

catalysis.

supercapacitors.

coatings.

drug delivery.

sensors.

adsorbents for organic pollutants.

water harvesting.

heat exchangers.

biomedicine.

A number of start-ups are bringing MOF products to the market, and production volumes have increased in the past two years.

Report contents include:

Properties of Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).

Applications of Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).

Addressable markets for Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).

Profiles of 27 companies including products and targetted markets. Companies profiled include Atomis, EnergyX, Framergy X, MOFgen Ltd, novoMOF AG, Tarsis Technology and ZoraMat.

