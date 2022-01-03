Global Market for Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs): Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 21:32:34 / Comserve Inc. / -- MOFs are highly attractive for a range of industrial applications as they use non-hazardous feedstock, are cost-effective and environmentally friendly.
Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and related materials are a class of crystalline nanoporous molecular scaffolds. MOFs possess excellent chemical and physical properties and can be assembled from a variety of metals and a large number of organic linkers to produce highly ordered, 3D structures. They possess:
- structural tailorability
- controlled porosity
- high surface area
- abundant functional groups.
MOFs are highly attractive for a range of industrial applications as they use non-hazardous feedstock, are cost-effective and environmentally friendly. They are potentially key materials in industrial adsorption, storage processes and catalysis. MOFs can be used to store, separate, release or protect in a range of applications including:
- gas storage and separation.
- chemical separations.
- catalysis.
- supercapacitors.
- coatings.
- drug delivery.
- sensors.
- adsorbents for organic pollutants.
- water harvesting.
- heat exchangers.
- biomedicine.
A number of start-ups are bringing MOF products to the market, and production volumes have increased in the past two years.
Report contents include:
- Properties of Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).
- Applications of Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).
- Addressable markets for Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).
- Profiles of 27 companies including products and targetted markets. Companies profiled include Atomis, EnergyX, Framergy X, MOFgen Ltd, novoMOF AG, Tarsis Technology and ZoraMat.
