Silverback Deadline Alert

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. ("Silverback" or the "Company") SBTX and reminds investors of the January 4, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/SBTX.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Silverback's lead product candidate SBT6050 was less effective than the Company had represented to investors; (2) accordingly, the Company had overstated SBT6050's commercial and/or clinical prospects; and (3) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On September 13, 2021, Silverback issued a press release "announc[ing] that interim data from the dose-escalation portion of its Phase 1/1b clinical trial evaluating SBT6050 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors will be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 Congress from September 16-21, 2021" and advising that "[t]he accepted abstract . . . is now available on the ESMO website." Per the accepted abstract (the "Abstract"), while there was a manageable safety profile for the Company's experimental therapy, SBT6050 yielded only one partial response among 14 HER2-positive solid tumors.

On this news, Silverback's stock price fell $4.54 per share, or 23.35%, to close at $14.90 per share on September 13, 2021.

As of the time this Complaint was filed, the price of Silverback common stock continues to trade below the $21.00 per share Offering price, damaging investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Silverback's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

