American Century Deadline Alert

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. ("American Century" or the "Company") TWVLX (NASDAQ: AVLIX) (NASDAQ: AVUYX) (NASDAQ: TWADX) (NASDAQ: ACLCX) (NASDAQ: AVURX) (NASDAQ: AVUGX) and (NASDAQ: AVUDX).

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in the Fund, you have until January 10, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

To all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. if you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in American Century stock or options pursuant to registration statements and prospectuses filed between November 5, 2018 and the present

The American Century Value Fund is an open-end mutual fund. The class action lawsuit alleges that Defendants misrepresent the fund's principal investment strategy in its publicly filed registration statements and prospectuses by employing a "closet indexing" strategy yet charging excessive fees for purportedly active management. The class action, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, and captioned Hays v. American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc., et al., is brought on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, and AVUDX during the Class Period-between November 5, 2018 and the present.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding American Century's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

