Internationally Recognized Business Consultant Contributes Article to Caregiver.com Outlining the Importance of Succession Planning for Family Businesses

Jack Veale has published an article on the topic of succession planning for family business owners at Caregiver.com. This article is especially helpful because small business owners often neglect to create a succession plan to ensure the continuity of their businesses. Without a succession plan, the business may be overwhelmed with power struggles, financial insecurity, and a lack of clear vision and values.

Jack Veale's new article, entitled Preparing Your Family Company for Your Unexpected Death, is an exploration of four critical questions revolving around issues crucial to the leadership transition and survival of the business.

In this article, Jack Veale expertly guides the business owner to consider their core values, business value, and potential successors to create a comprehensive succession plan.

The "Sudden Death Checklist" has been formulated by Jack Veale over a number of years as he has pulled from his vast background, research, and practical experience of walking families through the stressful and difficult task of picking up the pieces and making plans for the future after their husband, father, and business owner has suddenly and unexpectedly died. By planning ahead, a business owner can lift some of this heavy burden off of his family and his business in advance. The "Sudden Death Checklist" is a complete planning guide that is used primarily by financial advisors as they work with the business owner in gathering all of the information that will be necessary for the family to have access to in the case of his sudden death. From passwords for his computer to current company projects and bank documents the "Sudden Death Checklist" process gathers all of the necessary materials into one convenient place and ensures continuity in a difficult time.

Jack Veale, CMC, is an internationally recognized consultant who advises closely held, family-owned companies, including ESOPs, on business succession, ownership strategy and leadership development. Jack uses a number of tools to assess the organization on culture, leadership, and operating performance. Over the last 25-plus years, Jack has assisted hundreds of companies in many industries and countries, offering solutions covering strategic planning, succession planning, corporate governance, team training and crisis management.

Jack has authored or co-authored a number of books, including "Creating Strategic Innovation," "Don't Do That!" and "Sudden Death Checklist for Business Owners and Their Families/Employees."

