SNBR Alert: Thornton Law Firm Reminds Sleep Number Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2022) - The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Sleep Number Corporation SNBR. Investors who purchased Sleep Number common stock between February 18, 2021 and July 20, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Sleep-Number for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The case alleges that Sleep Number and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri; (ii) Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies, and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri; (iii) because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Number's production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Number's ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired; (iv) thus, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for Sleep Number's products; and (v) as a result, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars' worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting Sleep Number's financial results.

The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

