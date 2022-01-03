Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2022) - P2E Fantasy Sports Game TradeStars has integrated Fiat Payment Gateways, which will enable users to purchase Fantasy Stocks through fiat currencies seamlessly. This new feature will popularize the game among Web2 sports lovers as well, who would be more comfortable in dealing with fiat currencies as compared to cryptocurrencies.
Figure 1: Blockchain Based P2E Sports Game TradeStars Integrates Fiat Gateways to Attract Web2 Sports Lovers
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/108945_96f51e3504e6d9ef_002full.jpg
TradeStars' Fantasy Stock Trading Game
TradeStars is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) Fantasy Sports game developed using blockchain technology, where sports lovers can monetize their knowledge and trade Fantasy Stocks whose value is directly influenced by real life sports performances.
Users who can successfully identify and purchase stocks of athletes who turn out to be match winners (over a single match, a tournament, or even over their career lifetime) can earn handsome returns on their investments.
The Fantasy Stocks are implemented through F-NFTs (Fractional Non-Fungible Tokens), and have to be purchased using the in-game currency TSX. All trades are managed by smart contracts, which set the stock pricing according to market dynamics.
Integration of Payment Gateways
Prior to the integration, users had to first purchase TSX from secondary markets and deposit it in their in-game wallet, before it could be used to purchase Fantasy Stocks. Not only was this process cumbersome, but it also posed a high technical barrier of entry, especially for those users who are yet to completely make the transition from Web2 to Web3.0.
With the integration of payment gateways, the process of depositing funds and purchasing Fantasy Stocks is now completely seamless. Users can directly purchase TSX using fiat currencies, which can then be used to buy Stocks of their favourite athletes.
Joining Forces with Transak
The payment gateways have been incorporated courtesy TradeStars' partnership with Transak, a developer integration for fiat-to-crypto payment gateways. Transak aims to connect money and data to blockchain wallets, by integrating local compliance, payment methods, and liquidity from around the world.
TradeStars' payment gateways support all major fiat currencies, including USD, EUR and GBP, and multiple fiat gateways, such as debit cards, credit cards and bank transfers. Supporting UPI payments is next up on the cards, which will provide even more flexibility to users.
With this integration, TradeStars hopes to attract many more Sports lovers to enjoy the thrill of P2E gaming, as it looks to cement its place as one of the premier Fantasy Sports platforms in the market today.
Visit https://tradestars.app and purchase your first Fantasy Stocks now.
Media Contact -
Name: Christian Hentschel
Email: media@tradestars.app
Company: TradeStars Group
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108945
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.