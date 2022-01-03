MORRISVILLE, Pa. - January 3, 2022 - (

Gelest Inc. names Dr. Jonathan Goff as President of Gelest effective immediately. A 13-year veteran of Gelest, Goff most recently served as Chief Technology Officer. Having focused on technology, new product development, market introductions, and growing customer relationships throughout his career, Jonathan is ideally suited to lead Gelest in its core mission of providing cutting-edge chemical technology, products, and services.

Dr. Goff stated, "I am excited to take on this new role. Gelest has a strong technology roadmap for the years to come thanks to the entrepreneurial vision of our previous CEO. We are well positioned for strong growth, and with the support of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, we will continue to drive through new frontiers of technology and innovation."

Dr. Goff holds a Ph.D. in Macromolecular Science and Engineering from Virginia Tech and has over 60 patents and technical publications.

Dr. Barry Arkles, Gelest Founder, after many years of leadership, innovation, and globally recognized achievements has officially stepped down from the Chief Executive Officer role effective Dec. 31, 2021. Barry formed Gelest, Inc. in 1991 to develop and manufacture silicon and metal-organic-based chemicals. Barry has accepted the position of Distinguished Adjunct Professor at Temple University.

Dr. Arkles stated, "I couldn't be more pleased to have Jonathan take over the reins at Gelest. His strong grasp of the technology and markets and a leadership style that is at once inclusive and directional give all stakeholders assurance that the strong growth and innovation that characterizes Gelest will continue. Jonathan brings palpable excitement and creativity to Gelest in his new role."

About Gelest:

Gelest, headquartered in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, is an innovator, manufacturer, and supplier of silicones, organosilanes, metal-organics, and specialty monomers for advanced technology end markets including medical devices, life sciences, microelectronics, and personal care. As a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Gelest has access to the expertise, research and development support, and resources of one of the world's largest and most successful chemical companies. Gelest, Inc. helps customers succeed by assisting them to develop and supply the chemistry to solve their most challenging materials science problems and to enable their new product technology.

For more information, please visit www.gelest.com.

For more information, please contact Jen Predmore at jpredmore@gelest.com.

