HOOD Alert: Thornton Law Firm Alerts Robinhood Markets, Inc. Investors of Securities Class Action

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2022) - The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD. The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased Robinhood's common stock pursuant or traceable to the Company's July 2021 initial public offering may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Robinhood-Markets for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The case alleges that the Offering Documents were false and misleading and omitted to state at the time of the Offering that: (i) Robinhood's revenue growth was, in fact, experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, effectively masking what was stagnating growth; and (ii) Robinhood's "significant investments designed to enhance the reliability and scalability of [its] platform" were patently inadequate or defective, which exposed the Company's platform to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as Robinhood scaled its services to a larger user base.

Interested Robinhood investors have until February 15, 2022 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

