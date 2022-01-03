Total Wealth Planning Acquires Howell Advisors, Inc.



Total Wealth Planning Team Photo

14 professionals of the TWP team prior to the merger with Howell Financial.





Total Wealth Planning, an independent Fee-Only registered investment adviser based in Cincinnati, OH, announces its agreement to acquire Howell Advisors, Inc., based in Carmel, IN. Howell Advisors was founded in 2004 and is led by Bill Howell, CFP®, CPA. The merger brings Howell Advisors' $100M in assets under management (AUM) under Total Wealth Planning's fiduciary care. Total Wealth Planning currently manages $800M in AUM as of December 2021. The transaction is a cash transaction.

The merger allows Howell Advisors to deepen and scale its Fee-Only wealth management and advisory services for its growing client base in Greater Indiana and Chicago and is part of a future retirement and business succession strategy for Bill Howell. Amelia West, CFP®, EA, MS and Amy Woock, FPQP™, both of Howell Advisors, will continue their financial advisory and relationship management roles as members of the Total Wealth Planning family. They will continue to serve clients from their primary office in Carmel, IN.

As Howell states, "I have known the Total Wealth Planning team and principals for 12 years. We were drawn to them based on a shared fiduciary planning model and a 10-point 'Client Centered Care Checklist' that we used in selecting the right firm. We come from the same mold. Meaning, we share the same personal and professional values, not only as objective, Fee-Only fiduciaries, but with respect to delivering exceptional wealth management and life planning experiences. The interests and trust of our clients are always placed first."

Rob Siegmann, MBA, BFA, principal and chief operating officer at Total Wealth Planning, states, "The merger of Howell Advisors with our firm allows us to mutually expand the regional growth of both of our organizations in a very sound and structured manner. We are privileged to welcome Bill, Amelia, and Amy as members of the Total Wealth Planning team and could not be more pleased about this new chapter."

Robert Lemmons, CFP®, CPA, AIF®, CEPA, principal and director of financial planning at Total Wealth Planning, states, "Our respective wealth management expertise and service-driven mindset, combined with the refined investment and tax planning specialties of both firms allows us to continue to grow our value proposition in the marketplace. Working with Howell Advisors over the years confirms our planning philosophies are identical."

David Wilder, CFP®, CTFA, MST, AIF®, CEPA, principal and chief investment officer at Total Wealth Planning, states, "Our mutual values and our common Charles Schwab custodial platform provides an ease of transition for clients. We look forward to working on this integration over the next year and welcoming Bill, Amelia, and Amy with open arms to the Total Wealth Planning family."

Please contact Rob Siegmann for further details at 513-984-6696 or rob@twpteam.com.

Total Wealth Planning, LLC is an independent, Fee-Only registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was founded in 1989. The firm employs 7 CFP®s and 16 staff members as of December 2021. Total Wealth Planning is a member of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA), the industry standard for Fee-Only, fiduciary financial advisors advocating for high professional and ethical standards.

