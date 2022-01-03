Stage Front and Christina Cruz Announce Ambassador Partnership

COLUMBIA, Md. - January 3, 2022 - (

Stage Front, a Maryland-based event and technology firm, and Christina Cruz, "The Hells Kitchen Kid," a top prospect in professional boxing, have partnered together in a revolutionary move, creating the first female professional boxer sponsorship in the industry.

About Christina Cruz

As an eight-time National Champion as an amateur, "The Hells Kitchen Kid," Christina Cruz has climbed the ranks to the top of female boxing. Making her professional debut in the summer of 2021 at Madison Square Garden, Christina has won both her professional bouts, making her an undefeated flyweight going into 2022.

Christina currently resides in Hells Kitchen, New York, where she was raised and has cemented herself as a legend in the New York neighborhood. Expect to see a magic year full of fights for the new professional as she seeks the top of the female boxing world.

About Stage Front

Founded in 1984, Stage Front has become the industry leader in events and technology. From distribution, pricing, data, strategy, and reporting of tickets to the event experience, including hospitality events and VIP experiences, Stage Front has become one of the most innovative ticketing companies in the industry. Recently, Stage Front has agreed to official partnerships with LaLiga North America, the International Champions Cup, the Women's International Champions Cup, Boxing, and more.

