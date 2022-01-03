Thornton Law Firm Reminds Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Investors of Securities Class Action

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2022) - The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Novavax, Inc. NVAX. The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased NVAX securities between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Novavax for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The case alleges that Novavax and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) Novavax overstated its manufacturing capabilities and downplayed manufacturing issues that would impact its approval timeline for NVX-CoV2373; (ii) as a result, Novavax was unlikely to meet its anticipated EUA regulatory timelines for NVX-CoV2373; and (iii) accordingly, Novavax overstated the regulatory and commercial prospects for NVX-CoV2373. The lawsuit alleges that as the truth began to emerge about Novavax's manufacturing issues, Novavax's stock price declined by $15.50 per share on May 10, 2021, and that the stock price continued to decline by $22.32 per share on May 11, 2021, by $46.31 per share on August 6, 2021, and by $23.69 per share on October 20, 2021.

Interested Novavax investors have until January 11, 2022 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

