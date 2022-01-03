Global Market for Carbon Nanomaterials: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 10:09:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and graphene are the strongest, lightest and most conductive fibres known to man, with a performance-per-weight greater than any other material.



Carbon based-nanomaterials include carbon nanotubes (CNTs), graphene and its derivatives, graphene oxide, nanodiamonds, fullerenes, and graphene quantum dots (GQDs). Due to their unique structural dimensions and excellent mechanical, electrical, thermal, optical and chemical properties, carbon nanomaterials have gained great interest in a wide range of industrial market.

Once the most promising of all nanomaterials, MWCNTs face stiff competition in conductive applications from graphene and other 2D materials and in mechanically enhanced composites from nanocellulose. Several major producers have closed their MWCNT capacities, but applications continue to come to market and LG Chem has established a large-scale production facility. Super-aligned CNT arrays, films and yarns have found applications in consumer electronics, batteries, polymer composites, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine.

Large-scale industrial production of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) has been initiated, promising new market opportunities in transparent conductive films, condcuctive materials, transistors, sensors and memory devices. Again, a number of producers have ceased production, but those left are finding increased demand for their materials. SCWNTs are regarded as one of the most promising candidates to utilized as building blocks in next generation electronics.

Two-dimensional(2D) materials are currently one of the most active areas of nanomaterials research, and offer a huge opportunity for both fundamental studies and practical applications, including superfast, low-power, flexible and wearable electronics, sensors, photonics and electrochemical energy storage devices that will have an immense impact on our society.

Graphene is a ground-breaking two-dimensional (2D) material that possesses extraordinary electrical and mechanical properties that promise a new generation of innovative devices. New methods of scalable synthesis of high-quality graphene, clean delamination transfer and device integration have resulted in the commercialization of state-of-the-art electronics such as graphene touchscreens in smartphones and flexible RF devices on plastics.

Nanodiamonds (NDs) are relatively easy and inexpensive to produce, and have moved towards large-scale commercialization due to their excellent mechanical, thermal properties and chemical stability.

Other carbon nanomaterials of interest include fullerenes and more recently, carbon and graphene quantum dots.

