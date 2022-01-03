Global Market for Nanocellulose: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 10:08:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global nanocellulose market has accelerated over the last few years as producers in Japan and to a lesser extent North America and Europe bring products to market.



The global nanocellulose market has accelerated over the last few years as producers in Japan and to a lesser extent North America and Europe bring products to market. The development of these remarkable materials has compelled major paper and pulp producers to gravitate their traditonal business towards advanced biorefineries, which have met with initial success and resulted in production capacity increases.

These bio-based materials are abundant, renewable and inexpensive but are extremely strong, durable, and lightweight, non-toxic and are lower cost than other advanced materials and nanomaterials. Used as a materials additive and in composites, nanocellulose will help to drive the global move away from oil-based plastics and products to sustainable, bio-based alternatives.

Nanocellulose (NC) can be derived from a multitude of abundant cellulosic biomass sources such as wood pulp, agricultural crops, organic waste, as well as from bacteria. Properties including high tensile strength, biocompatibility, and high aspect ratio make it attractive to a wide range of markets, from medical to construction to aerospace. As nanocellulose originates from renewable matter, its potential to replace petroleum-derived materials in films, coatings, composites, and packaging are particularly interesting in the wake of current political and societal movements towards reduction of plastic consumption.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111524

Three types of NC are commercially available: cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), cellulose nanofibers (CNF), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC). In addition to being produced in different ways, these three types also vary in their physico-chemical properties, from size to crystallinity. Most commercially produced NC is CNF, which is produced on a large scale in Japan and on the pilot scale

Most of the NC being developed for commercial purposes is in the form of CNF. Currently, many NC-based applications are at an early stages, with some applications already commercially available, mainly in Japan.

Future Markets, Inc., publisher of the first ever market report on Nanocellulose in 2011, presents The Global Market for Nanocellulose to 2030, the most comprehensive and up-to date report on nanocellulose currently available, by the world's leading market authority on nanocellulose. Profiling over 100 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by nanocellulose.

A must-have for anyone interested in the business and investment opportunities in nanocellulose, The Global Market for Nanocellulose 2020-2030 contains:

Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of nanocellulose, by market, and application.

Tabular data on current nanocellulose products.

Market assessment by nanocellulose type: cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), cellulose nanofibers (CNF), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC).

Assessment of nanocellulose by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for use of nanocellulose, technology drawbacks, competing materials, estimated consumption of nanocellulose to 2030 and main OEMs in each market with potential interest in nanocellulose for product integration.

Graphical depictions of nanocellulose applications by market.

In depth-assessment of nanocellulose producer and distributor pricing in 2020.

Global market for nanocellulose in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2030.

Market impact from COVID-19 pandemic

In-depth profiles of nanocellulose producers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Granbio, Asahi Kasei, Cellucomp, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper, Daio Paper, DKS, Fiberlean, Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd. Innventia AB, KRI, Inc., Melodea, Nippon Paper, Oji and many more.

85 cellulose nanofiber company profiles

15 cellulose nanocrystal company profiles

10 bacterial nanocellulose company profiles

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global Market for Nanocellulose: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.