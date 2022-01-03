Global Market for Bioplastics and Natural Fibers: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 10:04:18 / Comserve Inc. / -- The report provides an in depth analysis of the bioplastics and natural fibers market by applications and bioplastic and natural fiber type.
Government legislation, consumer trends and environmental concerns are compelling the development of bioplastics and natural fibers in markets including food packaging, automotive, building/construction, textiles, agriculture, sports & leisure and consumer goods. Biocomposites based on these materials offer significant advantages over incumbent synthetic materials including lightweighting, sustainability and reduced carbon footprint. Natural fibers are also abundant and low-cost. The bioplastics and natural fibers market will witness good growth through to 2030, with excellent opportunities for large producers and start ups.
The report provides an in depth analysis of the bioplastics and natural fibers market by applications and bioplastic and natural fiber type. Report contents include:
- Market trends and drivers in the bioplastics and natural fibers market.
- Production estimates by bioplastics and natural fibers producers, types, market and regions.
- Impact of COVID-19.
- Challenges for the bioplastics and natural fibers market.
- Advantages and disadvantages of the bioplastics and natural fibers over synthetic plastics.
- Analysis of synthetic biopolymers market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)
- Analysis of naturally produced bio-based polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Algal and fungal.
- Analysis of natural fibers including seed fibers (cotton, luffa), bast fibers(jute, hemp, flax, ramie, kenaf), leaf fibers (sisal, abaca). fruit fibers (banana, pineapple, coir), stalk fibers, bamboo, sugarcane, animal proteins (alternative wool, leather, silk and down).
- Profiles of over 250 companies. Companies profiled include Ananas Anam, BASF, Bast Fiber Technologies Inc., Kelheim Fibres GmbH, BComp, Circular Systems, Evrnu, Natural Fiber Welding, Icytos, NatureWorks, Total Corbion, Danimer Scientific, Novamont, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Indorama, Braskem, Avantium, Borealis, Cathay, Dupont, BASF, Arkema, DuPont, AMSilk GmbH, Notpla, Loliware, Bolt Threads, Ecovative, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Spiber and many more.
