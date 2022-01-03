Global Market for Nanomaterials: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 10:02:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- Nanomaterials can be defined as substances that are intentionally produced, manufactured or engineered to have specific properties and one or more dimensions typically between 1 and 100 nanometres.
Nanomaterials are increasingly becoming part of our daily lives and are already heavily used in products such as sunscreens (titanium dioxide/zinc oxide nanoparticles), sporting goods (carbon nanotubes, graphene etc.), automotive composites (nanotubes, graphene, cellulose nanofibers etc.) and high-definition TVs (quantum dots). There use is only going to increase due to continued industry demand for nanomaterials for current and next generation batteries, biomedical imaging and flexible electronics.
Their novel properties, that are not apparent in larger forms of the same material, has led to their desirability and exploitation in a wide range of applications. Nanomaterials can be defined as substances that are intentionally produced, manufactured or engineered to have specific properties and one or more dimensions typically between 1 and 100 nanometres. Most nanomaterials are produced in multi-ton volumes in varying sizes, shapes, and also in surface coatings. Nanomaterials cover a range of materials inorganic metal and metal oxide nanomaterials, carbon-based nanomaterials and polymeric particulate materials in a variety of forms.
The report offers:
- In-depth analysis of the global market for nanomaterials, producers, and products.
- Analysis of the following nanomaterials:
- Aluminium oxide nanoparticles/powders
- Antimony tin oxide nanoparticles/powders
- Bismuth oxide nanoparticles/powders
- Carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs, SWCNTs)
- Cerium oxide nanoparticles/powders
- Cobalt oxide nanoparticles/powders
- Copper oxide nanoparticles/powders
- Dendrimers
- Fullerenes
- Gold nanoparticles
- Graphene (Graphene oxide; nanoplatelets from liquid phase-exfoliation and intercalation exfoliation; CVD graphene film) .
- Iron oxide nanoparticles/powders
- Magnesium oxide nanoparticles/powders
- Manganese oxide nanoparticles/powders
- Nanocellulose (Cellulose nanofibers and cellulose nanocrystals)
- Nanoclays
- Nanodiamonds
- Nanosilver
- Nickel nanoparticles/powders
- Quantum dots
- Silicon oxide nanoparticles/powders
- Titanium dioxide nanoparticles/powders
- Zinc oxide nanoparticles/powders
- Zirconium oxidenanoparticles/powders
- Carbon nanohorns
- Nanoprecipitated calcium carbonate
- Graphene quantum dots/Carbon quantum dots
- Hydroxypatite nanoparticles/powders
- Palladium nanoparticles/powders
- Yttrium oxide nanoparticles/powders
- Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)
- Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles.
- Analysis of global demand, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2031.
- Main application and product opportunities in nanotechnology.
- Profiles of over 500 nanomaterials producers.
