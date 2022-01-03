Internationally Recognized Business Consultant Releases Article for Caregiver.com Outlining the Importance of Pre-Death Planning for Families

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. - January 3, 2022 - (

)

Jack Veale, business succession consultant and author of the "Sudden Death Checklist," has just released an article that highlights the importance of planning ahead for an unexpected death. This article is particularly helpful because many families don't realize how important it is to deal with issues prior to a parent's passing.

Jack Veale wrote Planning for Your Passing - It's About the Kids - an article outlining five reasons why parents need to prepare for an unexpected death. Being prepared reduces stress on the adult children left behind. It also ensures peace of mind for both the parent and the adult children. Veale explains the importance of preparing for financial considerations and keeping thorough financial records. He also outlines for parents how to preserve their digital legacy for their children.

In this timely article, Veale highlights the importance of thinking ahead and putting plans in place so parents can have peace of mind for both themselves and lay the groundwork for their children's peace of mind in a difficult time.

About the Sudden Death Checklist

The "Sudden Death Checklist" has been formulated by Jack Veale over a number of years as he has pulled from his vast background, research, and practical experience of walking families through the stressful and difficult task of picking up the pieces and making plans for the future after their husband, father, and business owner has suddenly and unexpectedly died. By planning ahead, a business owner can lift some of this heavy burden off of his family and his business in advance. The "Sudden Death Checklist" is a complete planning guide that is used primarily by financial advisors as they work with the business owner in gathering all of the information that will be necessary for the family to have access to in the case of his sudden death. From passwords for his computer to current company projects and bank documents the "Sudden Death Checklist" process gathers all the necessary materials into one convenient place and ensures continuity in a difficult time.

About Jack Veale

Jack Veale, CMC, is an internationally recognized consultant, who advises closely held, family-owned companies, including ESOPs, on business succession, ownership strategy and leadership development. Jack uses a number of tools to assess the organization on culture, leadership, and operating performance. Over the last 25-plus years, Jack has assisted hundreds of companies in many industries and countries, offering solutions covering strategic planning, succession planning, corporate governance, team training and crisis management.

Jack has authored or co-authored a number of books, including "Creating Strategic Innovation," "Don't Do That!", and "Sudden Death Checklist for Business Owners and Their Families/Employees."

Contact:

To learn more about the "Sudden Death Checklist," please contact

The "Sudden Death Checklist" Launch Team at:

PTCFO, Inc.

48 Walkley Road, West Hartford, CT 06119-1345

Phone: 860.232.9858

Press Release Service by

Original Source: